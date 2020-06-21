2908 City View Ct

Amenities
A 1584 square foot single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with storm shelter on cue-de-sac. Property features include open floor plan, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, walk-in pantry, ceiling fans, blinds, master walk-in closet, master bedroom built-in desk, washer and dryer, covered patio, x-large fenced backyard, security system, and storm door. Pond access for fishing at end of cut-de-sac! Recently renovated with granite counter-tops and new flooring! Move in ready early August. Smoke Free. Convenient location for Tinker and OU!