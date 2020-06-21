All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

2908 City View Ct

2908 Cityview Court · (405) 620-6351
Location

2908 Cityview Court, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A 1584 square foot single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with storm shelter on cue-de-sac. Property features include open floor plan, refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, walk-in pantry, ceiling fans, blinds, master walk-in closet, master bedroom built-in desk, washer and dryer, covered patio, x-large fenced backyard, security system, and storm door. Pond access for fishing at end of cut-de-sac! Recently renovated with granite counter-tops and new flooring! Move in ready early August. Smoke Free. Convenient location for Tinker and OU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 City View Ct have any available units?
2908 City View Ct has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 City View Ct have?
Some of 2908 City View Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 City View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2908 City View Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 City View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2908 City View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 2908 City View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2908 City View Ct does offer parking.
Does 2908 City View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2908 City View Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 City View Ct have a pool?
No, 2908 City View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2908 City View Ct have accessible units?
No, 2908 City View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 City View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 City View Ct has units with dishwashers.
