Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1325 E Brooks St

1325 East Brooks Street · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
Location

1325 East Brooks Street, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1325 E Brooks St · Avail. Aug 14

$1,025

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1076 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1325 E Brooks St Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!! - Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!!

You Don't Want to Miss This Home!!! Great home near OU campus with nice open concept with wood floors. Beautiful light and airy kitchen with appliances that include stove, oven & dishwasher.
Master has walk spacious closet and half bath. Large back yard with wood privacy fence and patio!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.**

(RLNE4867336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 E Brooks St have any available units?
1325 E Brooks St has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 E Brooks St have?
Some of 1325 E Brooks St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 E Brooks St currently offering any rent specials?
1325 E Brooks St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 E Brooks St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 E Brooks St is pet friendly.
Does 1325 E Brooks St offer parking?
No, 1325 E Brooks St does not offer parking.
Does 1325 E Brooks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 E Brooks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 E Brooks St have a pool?
No, 1325 E Brooks St does not have a pool.
Does 1325 E Brooks St have accessible units?
No, 1325 E Brooks St does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 E Brooks St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 E Brooks St has units with dishwashers.
