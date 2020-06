Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Midwest City - This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features carpeting throughout and a tiled kitchen and dining. The master bedroom is spacious and has several large windows! Master bath includes a wide vanity with lots of storage. The other three bedrooms are good sized and could even double as a home office space! The kitchen includes appliances like dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave! There is tons of storage space in kitchen including a shelved pantry. The backyard is fenced and includes covered patio. Available for self show. We welcome non aggressive breeds. Pet deposit is $300.00 deposit and pet rent is $20.00 per pet. Call or text Us at 4*0*5*8*1*6*6*6*2*4 or FOUR ZERO FIVE EIGHT ONE SIX... SIX SIX TWO FOUR for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com OR google Luxe Sales & Management In OKC for a complete list of our vacancies. Self showing available!



(RLNE5649383)