Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK with garage

Midwest City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...
Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
12 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$890
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ranchets
1 Unit Available
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 E Indian Dr
518 East Indian Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
2 Beds, Tinker Close & Garage! - 2 beds 1 bath Gas range Refrigerator Hardwood floors Loads of storage Over sized 1 car garage Less than a mile to Tinker (RLNE5699783)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Omni
1 Unit Available
628 Moraine Ave
628 Moraine Avenue, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$949
1272 sqft
628 Moraine Ave Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Midwest City! - This spacious home in Midwest City features 4 BR and 2 BA. This home was recently updated and comes with a dishwasher, microwave and garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Atkinson Heights
1 Unit Available
412 N. Marshall
412 North Marshall Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Convenient, Remodeled, Cute! - Remodeled! Newer vinyl windows for more energy efficient living New kitchen: counters flooring stove dishwasher refrigerator microwave hood 1 car detached garage Right behind the Towne Center Shopping Plaza Across the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 E. Jarman
318 East Jarman Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$815
858 sqft
Sit on Your Front Porch & Enjoy! - Really cute home: 3 bedrooms 1 bath Fresh & Clean Nice paint Refinished hardwood floors Central heat & Air Refrigerator Stove Covered Patio 1 Car garage Storage Building Close to Country Estates School Close to

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
544 Wilson Dr.
544 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$715
996 sqft
2 beds, 2 Living areas! Close to Tinker - Hardwood floors 2nd living is garage conversion - make it what you want! Ceiling fans Freshly painted living room & kitchen cabinets New kitchen flooring Central Heat & Air Conditioning Close to the Towne

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Arnold
404 Arnold Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
404 Arnold Available 07/13/20 404 Arnold - 2 bed 1 bath MIDWEST CITY - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Midwest City! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage and is approximately 800 square feet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3425 Willow Creek Rd.
3425 Willow Creek Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage - 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. New carpet, paint. Large fenced back yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only (RLNE2790469)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3304 Belaire Dr.
3304 Belaire Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1221 sqft
Adorable 3 bed in Midwest City - This is a cute 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home in Midwest City. Great location near the golf course, mature trees and a large backyard to relax in.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
410 Monroney Dr
410 Monroney Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
732 sqft
Beautiful little home for rent located in Midwest City! You will adore this home! Nice hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances! It also includes central heat and air, dishwasher, disposal,

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
712 Woodland
712 Woodland Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1107 sqft
Completely remodeled, large 3 bed 2 bath house with all new wood style flooring throughout. Large living/family room with open style kitchen and dinette/breakfast nook. Dishwasher, stove and washer/ dryer hookups included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4401 Meadowoak Dr
4401 Meadowoak Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1091 sqft
Midwest City Coming Soon!! - New re-model in Midwest City that is full of character. This home comes standard with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, an open living room plan, a kitchen/dining room, 2 car garage, and a fenced backyard.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
100 W. Myrtle
100 West Myrtle Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
735 sqft
Precious Home - This is a single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. Your kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
608 Lions Park Pl
608 Lions Park Place, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
690 sqft
Home Sweet Home - Come home to this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with new paint and flooring throughout! Spacious kitchen with gas stove to make your loved ones fantastic meals! Small one car garage for your car and a spacious yard for the kiddos

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
3806 Penny Drive
3806 Penny Dr, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$735
1384 sqft
Move In Special! Near Tinker, Come see inside. - Take advantage of our move-in special! Move in by March 27th to save $300 Move in by April 3rd to save $200 Move in by April 10th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Oak Grove Dr
3700 Oak Grove Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1812 sqft
Price Reduced!! Large remodeled 3 bedroom Not far from Tinker Air Force Base - Large remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas, and a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Midwest City

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4729 Southeast 24th Street
4729 Southeast 24th Street, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
DEL CITY SCHOOLS Charming little home in Del City School district. Nice size kitchen and bedrooms. Converted garage has a loft and washer/dryer hook ups. Back yard has a chain link fence and a storage area. Wall heat and window ac.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Spring Creek Road
401 Spring Creek Road, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1437 sqft
Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300 Move in by May 19th to save $200 Move in by May 26th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1095 Creek Side Dr
1095 Creekside Dr, Nicoma Park, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2410 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - Has the current market have you priced out of buying a home. Lease to own this one and wait for mortgage rates to drop and lending to come back. This is a must-see 2 story home next to Choctaw High School.
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Park Estates North
1 Unit Available
1635 NE 50th Street
1635 Northeast 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1012 sqft
For lease in northeast Oklahoma city. Three bedrooms two backspace backspace. One bathroom two car garage big fenced backyard. Would floors throughout. Large kitchen with dining room Central heat and air. Ready now for immediate move-in.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

