pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:33 AM
183 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK
67 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
22 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$875
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
16 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 Unit Available
Telstar
1524 McGregor Drive
1524 Mcgregor Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
966 sqft
Cute and cozy 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home minutes from Downtown OKC. Interior has fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Beautiful built in shelves in bedroom. Fenced yard with plenty of room for a family bbq. Kitchen includes stove/oven.
1 Unit Available
125 West Lilac Lane
125 West Lilac Lane, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3bed, 1bath near Tinker AFB - Property Id: 93161 3bed, 1bath , large laundry rm., large covered patio, Storm shelter, 2 car carport, cent. heat& air. 2 car garage with loft and work shop area, corner lot, pets are allowed with pet deposit.
1 Unit Available
809 Meadowgreen Dr
809 Meadowgreen Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1045 sqft
809 Meadowgreen Dr Available 08/07/20 Adorable Home Close to Tinker AFB!!! - Adorable Home Close to Tinker AFB!!! You will not want to miss this great home with a nice open concept!! Large living room with great natural lighting, neutral colors &
1 Unit Available
205 W. Marshall
205 West Marshall Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
In The Original Mile - 2 large bedrooms 1 bath Dining room Large living room Central Heat & Air Detached garage Close to Towne Center Shopping Laundry Room (RLNE3623761)
1 Unit Available
804 E Rose Dr
804 East Rose Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Section 8 OK! 4 bed 1 bath, great location, all brand new , ready for move in! - (RLNE4882422)
1 Unit Available
13128 Whitebud Pl
13128 Whitebud Place, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2089 sqft
13128 Whitebud Pl Available 08/07/20 Absolutely Stunning Home nestled in a quite cul-de-sac!! - Gorgeous home for you & family to move right in! This 3 bedroom plus study or 4th bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
3321 Shadybrook Dr
3321 Shadybrook Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Ready for MOVE IN! This immaculate and well cared for home has many updates including: NEW flooring throughout the entire house...
1 Unit Available
410 Monroney Dr
410 Monroney Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
732 sqft
Beautiful little home for rent located in Midwest City! You will adore this home! Nice hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances! It also includes central heat and air, dishwasher, disposal,
1 Unit Available
6706 Southeast 15th Street
6706 Southeast 15th Street, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath house with tons of character! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet. Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. or email buffalopm1234@gmail.
1 Unit Available
1329 Hazelwood Drive
1329 Hazelwood Drive, Midwest City, OK
5 Bedrooms
$1,195
1584 sqft
Don't miss out on this 5 bedroom home at the end of a quiet street in Midwest City! This home has been updated with fresh paint and flooring. The large backyard is fenced and has a shed.
1 Unit Available
Ranchets
1941 Treat Drive
1941 Treat Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring neutral paint throughout, central heat and air, ceiling fans, and an attached garage. The kitchen includes a gas range. Connections for a washer and electric dryer in the garage.
1 Unit Available
Ranchets
1817 Treat Drive
1817 Treat Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$895
1196 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring central heat and air, ceiling fans, neutral paint colors throughout, and a fenced in backyard. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and a gas range.
1 Unit Available
500 E Curtis Dr
500 East Curtis Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$635
864 sqft
2 beds, remodeled! - 2 beds 1 bath new flooring fresh paint laundry room stove pantry near Tinker (RLNE5582548)
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly
1 Unit Available
100 W. Myrtle
100 West Myrtle Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
735 sqft
Precious Home - This is a single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. Your kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
406 W. Douglas Ave
406 W Douglas Dr, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1035 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Midwest City - This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features carpeting throughout and a tiled kitchen and dining.
1 Unit Available
3700 Oak Grove Dr
3700 Oak Grove Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1812 sqft
Price Reduced!! Large remodeled 3 bedroom Not far from Tinker Air Force Base - Large remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas, and a 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
4416 MEADOWOAK DR
4416 Meadowoak Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1111 sqft
Rent to Own Lease Purchase Handyman Special - Handyman Special Rent to Own/ Lease Purchase Available $77,500 Purchase Price Monthly Rent and Deposit are negotiable (RLNE4448303)
1 Unit Available
10819 Turtle Back Drive
10819 Turtle Back Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1779 sqft
This lovely 3 bed 2 bath home is on the East side of Midwest City, and has Choctaw schools.
1 Unit Available
Atkinson Heights
344 Babb Dr
344 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
344 Babb Dr Available 08/07/20 Half Duplex- Large Back Yard - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text at (405)388-5258 to schedule your showing.
1 Unit Available
709 Glenmanor Drive
709 Glenmanor Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1953 sqft
Nice sized home with 2 cars garage for rent in Midwest City ! It comes with fenced yard with a nice patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups are available. Tenant is responsible for refrigerator and utilities. Utilities requires; gas electricity, and water.
