/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 AM
157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$735
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
$
13 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ranchets
1 Unit Available
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3304 Belaire Dr.
3304 Belaire Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1221 sqft
Adorable 3 bed in Midwest City - This is a cute 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home in Midwest City. Great location near the golf course, mature trees and a large backyard to relax in.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 E Northrup Dr
202 East Northrup Drive, Midwest City, OK
Must See in Midwest City - Unique Midwest City home is a must see! (RLNE5834794)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
949 Klare Lane
949 Klare Ln, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1355 sqft
949 Klare Lane Available 07/05/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Midwest City - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 5th! This home has all the top of the line amenities!!! Beautiful Brick exterior, new appliances
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 E Rose Dr
804 East Rose Drive, Midwest City, OK
Section 8 OK! 4 bed 1 bath, great location, all brand new , ready for move in! - (RLNE4882422)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Omni
1 Unit Available
628 Moraine Ave
628 Moraine Avenue, Midwest City, OK
628 Moraine Ave Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Midwest City! - This spacious home in Midwest City features 4 BR and 2 BA. This home was recently updated and comes with a dishwasher, microwave and garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9720 Railroad
9720 Railroad, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1528 sqft
Carl Albert Schools - Great Home, Storm Shelter! - So much is new! What a kitchen with Stove Dishwasher Refrigerator Fireplace Newer carpeting Beautiful master bathroom: great tiled separate shower 2 walk in closets door to patio Separate laundry
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
318 E. Jarman
318 East Jarman Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$815
858 sqft
Sit on Your Front Porch & Enjoy! - Really cute home: 3 bedrooms 1 bath Fresh & Clean Nice paint Refinished hardwood floors Central heat & Air Refrigerator Stove Covered Patio 1 Car garage Storage Building Close to Country Estates School Close to
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Omni
1 Unit Available
621 N Lotus
621 North Lotus Avenue, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1619 sqft
Huge Living Area! - This great home can be a 3 bedroom with a large family room, or make use of the 4th bedroom possibility.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Atkinson Heights
1 Unit Available
412 N. Marshall
412 North Marshall Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Convenient, Remodeled, Cute! - Remodeled! Newer vinyl windows for more energy efficient living New kitchen: counters flooring stove dishwasher refrigerator microwave hood 1 car detached garage Right behind the Towne Center Shopping Plaza Across the
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3321 Shadybrook Dr
3321 Shadybrook Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Ready for MOVE IN! This immaculate and well cared for home has many updates including: NEW flooring throughout the entire house...
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
219 Kathleen Drive
219 Kathleen Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1225 sqft
Half duplex maintained. Has wood burning fireplace in living room. No carpet. It has Luxury vinyl wood floors. Close to highways, shopping and restaurants. Sec 8 welcomed.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Telstar
1 Unit Available
9420 NE 13th Place
9420 Northeast 13th Place, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath brick home with an attached 2 car garage. Featuring neutral colors throughout, central heat and air, half bathroom in the master, and a fenced in backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Telstar
1 Unit Available
1524 McGregor
1524 Mcgregor Drive, Midwest City, OK
Cute and cozy 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home minutes from Downtown OKC. Interior has fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Beautiful built in shelves in bedroom. Fenced yard with plenty of room for a family bbq. Kitchen includes stove/oven.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
9025 NE 16th Street
9025 Northeast 16th Street, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
860 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Featuring hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, and white woodwork and cabinetry! Large fenced in backyard with a covered porch, storage shed, and two car carport. Washer and electric dryer connections.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
712 Woodland
712 Woodland Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1107 sqft
Completely remodeled, large 3 bed 2 bath house with all new wood style flooring throughout. Large living/family room with open style kitchen and dinette/breakfast nook. Dishwasher, stove and washer/ dryer hookups included.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4401 Meadowoak Dr
4401 Meadowoak Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1091 sqft
Midwest City Coming Soon!! - New re-model in Midwest City that is full of character. This home comes standard with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, an open living room plan, a kitchen/dining room, 2 car garage, and a fenced backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
406 W. Douglas Ave
406 W Douglas Dr, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Midwest City - This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features carpeting throughout and a tiled kitchen and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
3806 Penny Drive
3806 Penny Dr, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$735
1384 sqft
Move In Special! Near Tinker, Come see inside. - Take advantage of our move-in special! Move in by March 27th to save $300 Move in by April 3rd to save $200 Move in by April 10th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Oak Grove Dr
3700 Oak Grove Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1812 sqft
Price Reduced!! Large remodeled 3 bedroom Not far from Tinker Air Force Base - Large remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas, and a 2 car garage.
Similar Pages
Midwest City 1 BedroomsMidwest City 2 BedroomsMidwest City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMidwest City 3 BedroomsMidwest City Accessible Apartments
Midwest City Apartments with BalconyMidwest City Apartments with GarageMidwest City Apartments with GymMidwest City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMidwest City Apartments with Parking