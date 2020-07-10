Apartment List
70 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$875
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
18 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
414 Wilson Dr.
414 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bed, 2 Bath, Bonus Room - 2 Bed, 2 Bath, W/Bonus room.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
3806 Penny Drive
3806 Penny Dr, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$735
1384 sqft
Move In Special! Near Tinker, Come see inside. - Take advantage of our move-in special! Move in by March 27th to save $300 Move in by April 3rd to save $200 Move in by April 10th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
12782 SE 18th Street
12782 Southeast 18th Street, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1582 sqft
Choctaw Schools! 12 Year Old Home - Come make this nice house in Avalon Lakes your Home! 3 bedrooms - mother in law plan 2 baths Fireplace Stainless steel appliances: stove dishwasher refrigerator Pantry Island Also, washer & dryer 3 car

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Atkinson Heights
344 Babb Dr
344 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
344 Babb Dr Available 08/07/20 Half Duplex- Large Back Yard - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text at (405)388-5258 to schedule your showing.
Results within 1 mile of Midwest City

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1095 Creek Side Dr
1095 Creekside Dr, Nicoma Park, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2410 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - Has the current market have you priced out of buying a home. Lease to own this one and wait for mortgage rates to drop and lending to come back. This is a must-see 2 story home next to Choctaw High School.
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$823
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Hanna Drive
1712 Hanna Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, 1 car carport, 1,200 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1954 in the Epperly Heights addition. Fireplace, wood, carpet and stone floors, granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bath.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4544 SE 81st Street
4544 SE 81st St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Close to Highways + Close to Community! - This home is located in Sunny Pointe At I-240 and Sunnylane.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Frolich Meadows Estates
5020 Avion Court
5020 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
5020 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close To Tinker AFB - Lawncare included! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3212 Dentwood Ter.
3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5007 Avion Court
5007 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1208 sqft
5007 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 Next to Tinker AFB - All Appliances Included - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0lZKpe1k4J&env=production Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5116 S Dimple Dr
5116 South Dimple Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1043 sqft
3BD 2BA Home in Del City Area!!! - This 1,043 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, utility area with washer/dryer hook-ups, formal dining area, 2-car attached garage, central heat & air and a great big backyard with patio area and shed for

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2111 N. Anderson Road Apt B
2111 N Anderson Rd, Nicoma Park, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Unique 2 Bed, 1 Bath Upstairs Apt - Unique 2bd 1ba upstairs unit Granite counter-tops, soft close cabs, lg. island, built in oven and microwave, dishwasher, electric stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Midwest City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
78 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,015
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1114 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
55 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.

