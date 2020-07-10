/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
70 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
23 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$875
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
18 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
414 Wilson Dr.
414 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bed, 2 Bath, Bonus Room - 2 Bed, 2 Bath, W/Bonus room.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
3806 Penny Drive
3806 Penny Dr, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$735
1384 sqft
Move In Special! Near Tinker, Come see inside. - Take advantage of our move-in special! Move in by March 27th to save $300 Move in by April 3rd to save $200 Move in by April 10th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
12782 SE 18th Street
12782 Southeast 18th Street, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1582 sqft
Choctaw Schools! 12 Year Old Home - Come make this nice house in Avalon Lakes your Home! 3 bedrooms - mother in law plan 2 baths Fireplace Stainless steel appliances: stove dishwasher refrigerator Pantry Island Also, washer & dryer 3 car
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Atkinson Heights
344 Babb Dr
344 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
344 Babb Dr Available 08/07/20 Half Duplex- Large Back Yard - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text at (405)388-5258 to schedule your showing.
Results within 1 mile of Midwest City
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1095 Creek Side Dr
1095 Creekside Dr, Nicoma Park, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2410 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - Has the current market have you priced out of buying a home. Lease to own this one and wait for mortgage rates to drop and lending to come back. This is a must-see 2 story home next to Choctaw High School.
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$823
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Hanna Drive
1712 Hanna Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, 1 car carport, 1,200 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1954 in the Epperly Heights addition. Fireplace, wood, carpet and stone floors, granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4544 SE 81st Street
4544 SE 81st St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Close to Highways + Close to Community! - This home is located in Sunny Pointe At I-240 and Sunnylane.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Frolich Meadows Estates
5020 Avion Court
5020 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
5020 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close To Tinker AFB - Lawncare included! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3212 Dentwood Ter.
3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5007 Avion Court
5007 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1208 sqft
5007 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 Next to Tinker AFB - All Appliances Included - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0lZKpe1k4J&env=production Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5116 S Dimple Dr
5116 South Dimple Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1043 sqft
3BD 2BA Home in Del City Area!!! - This 1,043 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, utility area with washer/dryer hook-ups, formal dining area, 2-car attached garage, central heat & air and a great big backyard with patio area and shed for
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2111 N. Anderson Road Apt B
2111 N Anderson Rd, Nicoma Park, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Unique 2 Bed, 1 Bath Upstairs Apt - Unique 2bd 1ba upstairs unit Granite counter-tops, soft close cabs, lg. island, built in oven and microwave, dishwasher, electric stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Midwest City
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
78 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,015
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$945
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1114 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
55 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
