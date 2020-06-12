/
2 bedroom apartments
88 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1068 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
3 Units Available
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$789
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
1 Unit Available
518 E Indian Dr
518 East Indian Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
2 Beds, Tinker Close & Garage! - 2 beds 1 bath Gas range Refrigerator Hardwood floors Loads of storage Over sized 1 car garage Less than a mile to Tinker (RLNE5699783)
1 Unit Available
544 Wilson Dr.
544 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$715
996 sqft
2 beds, 2 Living areas! Close to Tinker - Hardwood floors 2nd living is garage conversion - make it what you want! Ceiling fans Freshly painted living room & kitchen cabinets New kitchen flooring Central Heat & Air Conditioning Close to the Towne
1 Unit Available
404 Arnold
404 Arnold Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
404 Arnold Available 07/13/20 404 Arnold - 2 bed 1 bath MIDWEST CITY - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Midwest City! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage and is approximately 800 square feet.
1 Unit Available
3425 Willow Creek Rd.
3425 Willow Creek Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage - 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. New carpet, paint. Large fenced back yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only (RLNE2790469)
1 Unit Available
410 Monroney Dr
410 Monroney Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
732 sqft
Beautiful little home for rent located in Midwest City! You will adore this home! Nice hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances! It also includes central heat and air, dishwasher, disposal,
1 Unit Available
500 E Curtis Dr
500 East Curtis Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$635
864 sqft
2 beds, remodeled! - 2 beds 1 bath new flooring fresh paint laundry room stove pantry near Tinker (RLNE5582548)
1 Unit Available
100 W. Myrtle
100 West Myrtle Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
735 sqft
Precious Home - This is a single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. Your kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
414 Wilson Dr.
414 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bed, 2 Bath, Bonus Room - 2 Bed, 2 Bath, W/Bonus room.
1 Unit Available
608 Lions Park Pl
608 Lions Park Place, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
690 sqft
Home Sweet Home - Come home to this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with new paint and flooring throughout! Spacious kitchen with gas stove to make your loved ones fantastic meals! Small one car garage for your car and a spacious yard for the kiddos
Results within 1 mile of Midwest City
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City
29 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
965 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
1 Unit Available
1924 Elm Dr
1924 Elm Drive, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
1050 sqft
HOME FOR RENT IN DEL CITY! SECTION 8 WELCOME! - Great Property with 1050 Sq. Ft., bed 1 bath Rent $695 per month, deposit $ 495/ SECTION 8 WELCOME! Please TEXT Mr.
Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
2714 N Lyon Dr
2714 North Lyon Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
868 sqft
Townhome with Carpet & major appliances included!!! - 2 bedroom townhouse with carpet & vinyl throughout. This home offers off-road parking and central heat & air. Both bedrooms are located upstairs, with the kitchen, living, and dining downstairs.
1 Unit Available
4706 Loch Lane
4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways.
Medical Community
1 Unit Available
941 Northeast 16th Street
941 Northeast 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
783 sqft
Come live in this recently remodeled duplex next door to OU Medical Center. Minutes from Downtown and Midtown and walking distance to anywhere on the OU Medical campus. Brand new stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer are included.
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5
401 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
970 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Live right by interstate I-40 and I-35 at Red Bud Landing; with great apartment amenities, friendly & professional staff on-site and a variety of food & retail locations nearby.
Culbertson East Highland
1 Unit Available
1453 Northeast 8th Street
1453 Northeast 8th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
884 sqft
*** Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single-Family home with a detached garage in a convenient location, next to OU Medical Campus, and very close to the downtown area.
1 Unit Available
4612 Loch Lane
4612 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
** 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex In Mid Del *** Gated Community - Open floor concept duplex with large living room with large window! Over looks the dining and kitchen area. Appliances included are stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave.
