1 bedroom apartments
45 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
713 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$890
741 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
12 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 Unit Available
9132 Pepperdine
9132 Pepperdine, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$700
1bed 1 bath Duplex - 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car duplex. Large living room with fire place.Large closet, inside utility room. Very nice. Tenant pays $60 per year for access to swimming pool. Must See!! Shown by appt only (RLNE2943981)
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly
Results within 1 mile of Midwest City
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City
27 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
732 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
14 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34
409 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
740 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family $600/mo! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath 740 sq ft apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, large closets, black doors and much more! Candy 405-204-4515
Results within 10 miles of Midwest City
17 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$655
743 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
14 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$826
804 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
773 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
17 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
670 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
15 Units Available
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Youll love coming home to your newly remodeled one, two or three bedroom apartment home in this convenient I-240 location in South Oklahoma City!\n\nWork off the stress of the day in the fitness center, then refresh yourself with a quick dip in the
Downtown Oklahoma City
34 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,140
674 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Downtown Oklahoma City
11 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Downtown Oklahoma City
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
CEENA
10 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$619
567 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Downtown Oklahoma City
27 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$848
768 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Downtown Oklahoma City
25 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,190
656 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,125
826 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
