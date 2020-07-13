Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving carport cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

Boulevard at Lakeside is proud to be Midwest City's premier luxury community. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom Midwest City apartments offer an ideal balance of southern charm and residential convenience. Boulevard at Lakeside's location is perfect for any resident with quick access to commuting, dining, and entertainment. Not to mention, Boulevard at Lakeside apartments in Midwest City, OK are bursting with an array community amenities. We invite you to relax and recharge by our resort-style swimming pool, fuel your active lifestyle in our 24-hour fitness center, or unwind in our expansive clubhouse or business center. Boulevard at Lakeside offers a higher standard of living. We aim to complement your unique lifestyle in a luxury setting. Our stunning interiors showcase spacious living areas with high-end finishes and energy-efficient thermostats. Designer kitchens come complete with granite counter tops and gourmet prep-islands, a stylish pairing with our faux wood-flooring and ...