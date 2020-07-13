All apartments in Midwest City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

Boulevard at Lakeside

11300 SE 15th St · (405) 241-4415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1099 (On select units) (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
$999 (On select units) (on select units)
logo
Rent Special
$299 Moves you in! (**On select units and rental qualifications must be met.) (on select units)
Location

11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK 73130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 913 · Avail. Sep 4

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 1315 · Avail. Sep 8

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 1123 · Avail. Aug 25

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1418 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 417 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 817 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boulevard at Lakeside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Boulevard at Lakeside is proud to be Midwest City's premier luxury community. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom Midwest City apartments offer an ideal balance of southern charm and residential convenience. Boulevard at Lakeside's location is perfect for any resident with quick access to commuting, dining, and entertainment. Not to mention, Boulevard at Lakeside apartments in Midwest City, OK are bursting with an array community amenities. We invite you to relax and recharge by our resort-style swimming pool, fuel your active lifestyle in our 24-hour fitness center, or unwind in our expansive clubhouse or business center. Boulevard at Lakeside offers a higher standard of living. We aim to complement your unique lifestyle in a luxury setting. Our stunning interiors showcase spacious living areas with high-end finishes and energy-efficient thermostats. Designer kitchens come complete with granite counter tops and gourmet prep-islands, a stylish pairing with our faux wood-flooring and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
fee: 400.00
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. Please contact leasing office for complete pet policy details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface Lot, Covered Parking, Garages and Detached garages available. Covered Parking: $35. Garages: $100. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boulevard at Lakeside have any available units?
Boulevard at Lakeside has 21 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Boulevard at Lakeside have?
Some of Boulevard at Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boulevard at Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
Boulevard at Lakeside is offering the following rent specials: $1099 (On select units) (on select units)
Is Boulevard at Lakeside pet-friendly?
Yes, Boulevard at Lakeside is pet friendly.
Does Boulevard at Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, Boulevard at Lakeside offers parking.
Does Boulevard at Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boulevard at Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boulevard at Lakeside have a pool?
Yes, Boulevard at Lakeside has a pool.
Does Boulevard at Lakeside have accessible units?
No, Boulevard at Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does Boulevard at Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boulevard at Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
Does Boulevard at Lakeside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Boulevard at Lakeside has units with air conditioning.
