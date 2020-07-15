/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 AM
14 Studio Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
9065 Harmony Drive
9065 Harmony Drive, Midwest City, OK
Studio
$2,100
1440 sqft
Located on a busy Midwest City street, this former medical office is a great home for any businesses looking for both a cooperative work hub and smaller work rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1421 SE 29th Street
1421 Southeast 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$14,549
25000 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! Minutes from Downtown OKC and immediate access to I-35. 25,000 sq ft warehouse building available for lease at $6.98 sq ft/yr. Eight bay doors; 4 dock height and 4 grade level. Warehouse and office building are fully sprinkled.
Results within 10 miles of Midwest City
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
53 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$610
564 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
76 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$790
442 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
7 Units Available
Hillcrest
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$540
492 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashley Park in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2200 W Reno Avenue
2200 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$9,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2200 W Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mesta Park
525 NW 18th Street
525 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$750
420 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Great Studio Apartment conveniently located 1 mile from Paseo Arts District and 2 1/2 miles from Bricktown! 420 sq.ft. with a updated bathroom and kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gatewood UCD
1328 NW 20th
1328 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$995
450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Tiny House/apartment near Plaza District - Property Id: 306569 Newly remodeled efficiency house attached to my garage on the back of my property (first floor....
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2700 S Broadway
2700 South Broadway, Edmond, OK
Studio
$5,000
4220 sqft
4,220sqft warehouse/retail space. Zoned Industrial. The lot size is 0.49 acres. $5,000/mo Triple Net (nnn) $5,000 refundable security deposit and 1st and last month's rent due at signing. Cannabis Industry friendly.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 NW 1st Street
1201 Northwest 1st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$500
Vacant lot for lease. No building or house on the lot.
Similar Pages
Midwest City 1 BedroomsMidwest City 2 BedroomsMidwest City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMidwest City 3 BedroomsMidwest City Accessible ApartmentsMidwest City Apartments with Balcony
Midwest City Apartments with GarageMidwest City Apartments with GymMidwest City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMidwest City Apartments with ParkingMidwest City Apartments with Pool