Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:07 AM

14 Studio Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
9065 Harmony Drive
9065 Harmony Drive, Midwest City, OK
Studio
$2,100
1440 sqft
Located on a busy Midwest City street, this former medical office is a great home for any businesses looking for both a cooperative work hub and smaller work rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1421 SE 29th Street
1421 Southeast 29th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$14,549
25000 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! Minutes from Downtown OKC and immediate access to I-35. 25,000 sq ft warehouse building available for lease at $6.98 sq ft/yr. Eight bay doors; 4 dock height and 4 grade level. Warehouse and office building are fully sprinkled.
Results within 10 miles of Midwest City
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
53 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$610
564 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
76 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$899
495 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$1,060
545 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$790
442 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
7 Units Available
Hillcrest
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$540
492 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashley Park in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2200 W Reno Avenue
2200 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$9,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2200 W Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Mesta Park
525 NW 18th Street
525 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$750
420 sqft
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! - Great Studio Apartment conveniently located 1 mile from Paseo Arts District and 2 1/2 miles from Bricktown! 420 sq.ft. with a updated bathroom and kitchen.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gatewood UCD
1328 NW 20th
1328 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$995
450 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Tiny House/apartment near Plaza District - Property Id: 306569 Newly remodeled efficiency house attached to my garage on the back of my property (first floor....

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2700 S Broadway
2700 South Broadway, Edmond, OK
Studio
$5,000
4220 sqft
4,220sqft warehouse/retail space. Zoned Industrial. The lot size is 0.49 acres. $5,000/mo Triple Net (nnn) $5,000 refundable security deposit and 1st and last month's rent due at signing. Cannabis Industry friendly.

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
1201 NW 1st Street
1201 Northwest 1st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$500
Vacant lot for lease. No building or house on the lot.

