Last updated June 14 2020

93 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midwest City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
$
12 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
57 Units Available
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
27 Units Available
$
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$890
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
518 E Indian Dr
518 East Indian Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
2 Beds, Tinker Close & Garage! - 2 beds 1 bath Gas range Refrigerator Hardwood floors Loads of storage Over sized 1 car garage Less than a mile to Tinker (RLNE5699783)

1 Unit Available
Omni
1 Unit Available
628 Moraine Ave
628 Moraine Avenue, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$949
1272 sqft
628 Moraine Ave Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Midwest City! - This spacious home in Midwest City features 4 BR and 2 BA. This home was recently updated and comes with a dishwasher, microwave and garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
544 Wilson Dr.
544 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$715
996 sqft
2 beds, 2 Living areas! Close to Tinker - Hardwood floors 2nd living is garage conversion - make it what you want! Ceiling fans Freshly painted living room & kitchen cabinets New kitchen flooring Central Heat & Air Conditioning Close to the Towne

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
318 E. Jarman
318 East Jarman Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$815
858 sqft
Sit on Your Front Porch & Enjoy! - Really cute home: 3 bedrooms 1 bath Fresh & Clean Nice paint Refinished hardwood floors Central heat & Air Refrigerator Stove Covered Patio 1 Car garage Storage Building Close to Country Estates School Close to

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
410 Monroney Dr
410 Monroney Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
732 sqft
Beautiful little home for rent located in Midwest City! You will adore this home! Nice hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances! It also includes central heat and air, dishwasher, disposal,

1 Unit Available
Ranchets
1 Unit Available
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
219 Kathleen Drive
219 Kathleen Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1225 sqft
Half duplex maintained. Has wood burning fireplace in living room. No carpet. It has Luxury vinyl wood floors. Close to highways, shopping and restaurants. Sec 8 welcomed.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9025 NE 16th Street
9025 Northeast 16th Street, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
860 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Featuring hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, and white woodwork and cabinetry! Large fenced in backyard with a covered porch, storage shed, and two car carport. Washer and electric dryer connections.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
712 Woodland
712 Woodland Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1107 sqft
Completely remodeled, large 3 bed 2 bath house with all new wood style flooring throughout. Large living/family room with open style kitchen and dinette/breakfast nook. Dishwasher, stove and washer/ dryer hookups included.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
414 Wilson Dr.
414 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bed, 2 Bath, Bonus Room - 2 Bed, 2 Bath, W/Bonus room.
Results within 1 mile of Midwest City
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3300 1/2 Post Road.
3300 1/2 S Post Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$750
4 Bed, 2 Bath, Carport - 4 bed, 2 bath, carport. Stove, window air,/vent free heat. Laminate and Hardwood floors. Storage shed. Carl Albert Schools. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only (RLNE5770188)

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3300 S. Post
3300 South Post Road, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 dInng, 2 Living - 4 bed, 2 bathroom, 2 living and 2 dining areas. Large yard with a shed. Beautiful wood floors. Carl Albert Schools. (RLNE5770157)
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City
14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.

1 Unit Available
Medical Community
1 Unit Available
937 NE 20th St
937 Northeast 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1289 sqft
Move in June 13th!! - Property Id: 296660 In May/June 2020 we installed new pad and carpet in downstairs bedroom, staircase and loft bedroom; we restored original hardwood flooring in living room, bedroom and hall; and, All rooms were newly painted

1 Unit Available
Culbertson East Highland
1 Unit Available
1735 NE 14th St.
1735 Northeast 14th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath - Just mintues from Midtown OKC this gorgeous home has been completely remodeled! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining, large kitchen with granite countertops and all your kitchen appliances! Spacious bedrooms

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4706 Loch Lane
4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways.

1 Unit Available
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
401 Tinker Diagonal Apt 5
401 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
970 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family Live right by interstate I-40 and I-35 at Red Bud Landing; with great apartment amenities, friendly & professional staff on-site and a variety of food & retail locations nearby.

1 Unit Available
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34
409 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
740 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family $600/mo! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath 740 sq ft apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, large closets, black doors and much more! Candy 405-204-4515
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Midwest City, OK

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midwest City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

