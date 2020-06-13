Apartment List
OK
/
midwest city
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

176 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK

Finding an apartment in Midwest City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$615
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$735
946 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sand Hills in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
$
13 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$890
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 E Indian Dr
518 East Indian Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
2 Beds, Tinker Close & Garage! - 2 beds 1 bath Gas range Refrigerator Hardwood floors Loads of storage Over sized 1 car garage Less than a mile to Tinker (RLNE5699783)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Omni
1 Unit Available
628 Moraine Ave
628 Moraine Avenue, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$949
1272 sqft
628 Moraine Ave Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Midwest City! - This spacious home in Midwest City features 4 BR and 2 BA. This home was recently updated and comes with a dishwasher, microwave and garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 E Rose Dr
804 East Rose Drive, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Section 8 OK! 4 bed 1 bath, great location, all brand new , ready for move in! - (RLNE4882422)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
949 Klare Lane
949 Klare Ln, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1355 sqft
949 Klare Lane Available 07/05/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Midwest City - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 5th! This home has all the top of the line amenities!!! Beautiful Brick exterior, new appliances

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 E. Jarman
318 East Jarman Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$815
858 sqft
Sit on Your Front Porch & Enjoy! - Really cute home: 3 bedrooms 1 bath Fresh & Clean Nice paint Refinished hardwood floors Central heat & Air Refrigerator Stove Covered Patio 1 Car garage Storage Building Close to Country Estates School Close to

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
544 Wilson Dr.
544 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$715
996 sqft
2 beds, 2 Living areas! Close to Tinker - Hardwood floors 2nd living is garage conversion - make it what you want! Ceiling fans Freshly painted living room & kitchen cabinets New kitchen flooring Central Heat & Air Conditioning Close to the Towne

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Arnold
404 Arnold Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
404 Arnold Available 07/13/20 404 Arnold - 2 bed 1 bath MIDWEST CITY - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Midwest City! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage and is approximately 800 square feet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3425 Willow Creek Rd.
3425 Willow Creek Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
Cute 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage - 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. New carpet, paint. Large fenced back yard. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only (RLNE2790469)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3321 Shadybrook Dr
3321 Shadybrook Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Ready for MOVE IN! This immaculate and well cared for home has many updates including: NEW flooring throughout the entire house...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
410 Monroney Dr
410 Monroney Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
732 sqft
Beautiful little home for rent located in Midwest City! You will adore this home! Nice hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances! It also includes central heat and air, dishwasher, disposal,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ranchets
1 Unit Available
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$999
957 sqft
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
9025 NE 16th Street
9025 Northeast 16th Street, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
860 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Featuring hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, and white woodwork and cabinetry! Large fenced in backyard with a covered porch, storage shed, and two car carport. Washer and electric dryer connections.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4401 Meadowoak Dr
4401 Meadowoak Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1091 sqft
Midwest City Coming Soon!! - New re-model in Midwest City that is full of character. This home comes standard with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, an open living room plan, a kitchen/dining room, 2 car garage, and a fenced backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
500 E Curtis Dr
500 East Curtis Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$635
864 sqft
2 beds, remodeled! - 2 beds 1 bath new flooring fresh paint laundry room stove pantry near Tinker (RLNE5582548)

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
100 W. Myrtle
100 West Myrtle Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
735 sqft
Precious Home - This is a single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. Your kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
406 W. Douglas Ave
406 W Douglas Dr, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1035 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Midwest City - This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features carpeting throughout and a tiled kitchen and dining.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Oak Grove Dr
3700 Oak Grove Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1812 sqft
Price Reduced!! Large remodeled 3 bedroom Not far from Tinker Air Force Base - Large remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
4416 MEADOWOAK DR
4416 Meadowoak Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1111 sqft
Rent to Own Lease Purchase Handyman Special - Handyman Special Rent to Own/ Lease Purchase Available $77,500 Purchase Price Monthly Rent and Deposit are negotiable (RLNE4448303)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Midwest City, OK

Finding an apartment in Midwest City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

