156 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK with parking
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 43
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 2
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 12
In not the most exciting story ever, Midwest City, Oklahoma was founded as a city to support Tinker Air Force Base and is currently Oklahoma’s seventh largest town, as well as a major source of its economy. Very suburban and hard-working with logistics and aerospace companies, Midwest City has remained the same in many ways for the past 69 years, mostly in that it knows how to party all night and be ready for work in uniform in the morning. It’s got shopping, dining, and plenty of suburban offerings like soccer practice and dance lessons, but before you start to panic, rest assured that you’re only a few minutes away from the more urban offerings of adjacent Oklahoma City. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midwest City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.