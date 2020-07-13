156 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midwest City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
67 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
22 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$875
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
16 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9105 Orchard Blvd.
9105 Orchard Boulevard, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1341 sqft
Close to Tinker!! - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. The open concept in this home provides ample space for all your furniture. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and dishwasher for your use.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 West Lilac Lane
125 West Lilac Lane, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
3bed, 1bath near Tinker AFB - Property Id: 93161 3bed, 1bath , large laundry rm., large covered patio, Storm shelter, 2 car carport, cent. heat& air. 2 car garage with loft and work shop area, corner lot, pets are allowed with pet deposit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3304 Belaire Dr.
3304 Belaire Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1221 sqft
Adorable 3 bed in Midwest City - This is a cute 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home in Midwest City. Great location near the golf course, mature trees and a large backyard to relax in.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 SE 15th
7300 Southeast 15th Street, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car Garage - 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Stove in kitchen. Fenced yard. Mid-Del Schools. Close to Tinker and shopping. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only (RLNE4470404)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 W. Marshall
205 West Marshall Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
In The Original Mile - 2 large bedrooms 1 bath Dining room Large living room Central Heat & Air Detached garage Close to Towne Center Shopping Laundry Room (RLNE3623761)

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13128 Whitebud Pl
13128 Whitebud Place, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2089 sqft
13128 Whitebud Pl Available 08/07/20 Absolutely Stunning Home nestled in a quite cul-de-sac!! - Gorgeous home for you & family to move right in! This 3 bedroom plus study or 4th bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
410 Monroney Dr
410 Monroney Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
732 sqft
Beautiful little home for rent located in Midwest City! You will adore this home! Nice hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and stainless steal appliances! It also includes central heat and air, dishwasher, disposal,

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Ranchets
1941 Treat Drive
1941 Treat Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring neutral paint throughout, central heat and air, ceiling fans, and an attached garage. The kitchen includes a gas range. Connections for a washer and electric dryer in the garage.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
100 W. Myrtle
100 West Myrtle Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
735 sqft
Precious Home - This is a single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. Your kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
608 Lions Park Pl
608 Lions Park Place, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
690 sqft
Home Sweet Home - Come home to this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with new paint and flooring throughout! Spacious kitchen with gas stove to make your loved ones fantastic meals! Small one car garage for your car and a spacious yard for the kiddos

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
3806 Penny Drive
3806 Penny Dr, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$735
1384 sqft
Move In Special! Near Tinker, Come see inside. - Take advantage of our move-in special! Move in by March 27th to save $300 Move in by April 3rd to save $200 Move in by April 10th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Oak Grove Dr
3700 Oak Grove Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1812 sqft
Price Reduced!! Large remodeled 3 bedroom Not far from Tinker Air Force Base - Large remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas, and a 2 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Atkinson Heights
344 Babb Dr
344 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
344 Babb Dr Available 08/07/20 Half Duplex- Large Back Yard - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text at (405)388-5258 to schedule your showing.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
709 Glenmanor Drive
709 Glenmanor Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1953 sqft
Nice sized home with 2 cars garage for rent in Midwest City ! It comes with fenced yard with a nice patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups are available. Tenant is responsible for refrigerator and utilities. Utilities requires; gas electricity, and water.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3300 1/2 Post Road.
3300 1/2 S Post Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$750
4 Bed, 2 Bath, Carport - 4 bed, 2 bath, carport. Stove, window air,/vent free heat. Laminate and Hardwood floors. Storage shed. Carl Albert Schools. Must See!! Shown By Appt Only (RLNE5770188)

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Spring Creek Road
401 Spring Creek Road, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1437 sqft
Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300 Move in by May 19th to save $200 Move in by May 26th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
1095 Creek Side Dr
1095 Creekside Dr, Nicoma Park, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2410 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - Has the current market have you priced out of buying a home. Lease to own this one and wait for mortgage rates to drop and lending to come back. This is a must-see 2 story home next to Choctaw High School.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$823
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Park Estates
1404 NE 43rd St
1404 Northeast 43rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1074 sqft
Great home in NE OKC! $900 per month - Come see this cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the Adventure District of OKC! Features such as an indoor laundry, central heat and air are a few of the great amenities included in the home.
City Guide for Midwest City, OK

In not the most exciting story ever, Midwest City, Oklahoma was founded as a city to support Tinker Air Force Base and is currently Oklahoma’s seventh largest town, as well as a major source of its economy. Very suburban and hard-working with logistics and aerospace companies, Midwest City has remained the same in many ways for the past 69 years, mostly in that it knows how to party all night and be ready for work in uniform in the morning. It’s got shopping, dining, and plenty of suburban offerings like soccer practice and dance lessons, but before you start to panic, rest assured that you’re only a few minutes away from the more urban offerings of adjacent Oklahoma City. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Midwest City, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Midwest City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

