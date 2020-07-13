156 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK with parking

In not the most exciting story ever, Midwest City, Oklahoma was founded as a city to support Tinker Air Force Base and is currently Oklahoma’s seventh largest town, as well as a major source of its economy. Very suburban and hard-working with logistics and aerospace companies, Midwest City has remained the same in many ways for the past 69 years, mostly in that it knows how to party all night and be ready for work in uniform in the morning. It’s got shopping, dining, and plenty of suburban offerings like soccer practice and dance lessons, but before you start to panic, rest assured that you’re only a few minutes away from the more urban offerings of adjacent Oklahoma City. See more