Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
13 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1245 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$890
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1255 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3321 Shadybrook Dr
3321 Shadybrook Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Ready for MOVE IN! This immaculate and well cared for home has many updates including: NEW flooring throughout the entire house...

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
949 Klare Lane
949 Klare Ln, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1355 sqft
949 Klare Lane Available 07/05/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Midwest City - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 5th! This home has all the top of the line amenities!!! Beautiful Brick exterior, new appliances

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Omni
1 Unit Available
628 Moraine Ave
628 Moraine Avenue, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$949
1272 sqft
628 Moraine Ave Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home in Midwest City! - This spacious home in Midwest City features 4 BR and 2 BA. This home was recently updated and comes with a dishwasher, microwave and garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9720 Railroad
9720 Railroad, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1528 sqft
Carl Albert Schools - Great Home, Storm Shelter! - So much is new! What a kitchen with Stove Dishwasher Refrigerator Fireplace Newer carpeting Beautiful master bathroom: great tiled separate shower 2 walk in closets door to patio Separate laundry

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
318 E. Jarman
318 East Jarman Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$815
858 sqft
Sit on Your Front Porch & Enjoy! - Really cute home: 3 bedrooms 1 bath Fresh & Clean Nice paint Refinished hardwood floors Central heat & Air Refrigerator Stove Covered Patio 1 Car garage Storage Building Close to Country Estates School Close to

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
9025 NE 16th Street
9025 Northeast 16th Street, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
860 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Featuring hardwood floors, neutral paint colors, and white woodwork and cabinetry! Large fenced in backyard with a covered porch, storage shed, and two car carport. Washer and electric dryer connections.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
406 W. Douglas Ave
406 W Douglas Dr, Midwest City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1035 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Midwest City - This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features carpeting throughout and a tiled kitchen and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Quail Ridge
1 Unit Available
3806 Penny Drive
3806 Penny Dr, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$735
1384 sqft
Move In Special! Near Tinker, Come see inside. - Take advantage of our move-in special! Move in by March 27th to save $300 Move in by April 3rd to save $200 Move in by April 10th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3700 Oak Grove Dr
3700 Oak Grove Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1812 sqft
Price Reduced!! Large remodeled 3 bedroom Not far from Tinker Air Force Base - Large remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living areas, and a 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Midwest City
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4217 Spiva Dr
4217 Spiva Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$965
1500 sqft
Rare 4 Bedroom - Near Tinker! - 4 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathrooms New flooring throughout refreshed kitchen- painted cabinets pantry dishwasher new gas range laundry room huge living area lots of ceiling fans central heat & air patio fenced yard No Pets
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8421 Bigwood Drive
8421 Bigwood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1053 sqft
Ready now! Clean 3/2/2 brick home close to I-240 and Sooner Rd! Corner fireplace, covered patio updated vinyl-clad windows. 12-month lease One dog under 30 pounds allowed subject to owner approval.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
Cambridge Park
1 Unit Available
6028 SE 82nd Place
6028 Southeast 82nd Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
This is a beautiful 3br, 2bth 1600sq home that brings indoor living outdoors with a beautiful paver patio and a redwood pergola. The backyard spans 3 yards of adjacent houses. The yard is fertilized every 6 wks and the cost is covered by the owner.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Culbertson East Highland
1 Unit Available
1735 NE 14th St.
1735 Northeast 14th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
Completely Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath - Just mintues from Midtown OKC this gorgeous home has been completely remodeled! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining, large kitchen with granite countertops and all your kitchen appliances! Spacious bedrooms

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakcliff
1 Unit Available
3121 SE 56th St
3121 Southeast 56th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1207 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Close to Tinker - New kitchen - cabinets, counters, flooring Fireplace 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Good closet space New flooring through out the house 2 car garage patio storage building close to Tinker NO Pets! (RLNE5835195)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7902 Bennie Terr
7902 Bennie Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1535 sqft
7902 Bennie Terr Available 07/01/20 CHARMING home is only minutes from Tinker AFB!!! - This CHARMING home is only minutes from Tinker AFB! Step into the spacious living room with an open floor plan, large eat-in kitchen with all major appliances

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medical Community
1 Unit Available
1213 NE 17th Street
1213 Northeast 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$725
1284 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR LEASE IN NE OKC !!! - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME IN NE OKC IS AVAILABLE FOR LEASE !!! This spacious home is available for lease and features the following: 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathrooms Central Heat & Air Stove Window
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Midwest City, OK

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Midwest City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

