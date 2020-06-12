/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Midwest City, OK
15 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1081 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
27 Units Available
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1068 sqft
One of the only luxury communities in the area, this beautiful development offers comfortable units complete with high-end finishes, chef's kitchens, granite countertops, custom built-ins, and more.
1 Unit Available
414 Wilson Dr.
414 Wilson Drive, Midwest City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 Bed, 2 Bath, Bonus Room - 2 Bed, 2 Bath, W/Bonus room.
Results within 5 miles of Midwest City
28 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1137 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
15 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
965 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Results within 10 miles of Midwest City
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Oklahoma City
78 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
6 Units Available
Country Creek
10300 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$740
800 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Each home offers a large, modern kitchen. On-site pool with a courtyard. Ample storage in each home. Spacious interiors.
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1148 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
CEENA
11 Units Available
Almonte
5901 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$730
859 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool. Almonte Shopping Center across the street. Syl Goldman Park less than a mile away. Near I-44.
Downtown Oklahoma City
5 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1183 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Downtown Oklahoma City
84 Units Available
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1339 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
4 Units Available
The Parker Apartment Homes
14140 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$945
822 sqft
A modern community within a short drive of area restaurants and parks. Amenities include a grill area, spa, pool and playground. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, large kitchens, and a balcony or private patio.
19 Units Available
Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
877 sqft
Ideal location with access to I-35, I-40 and I-44. Pet-friendly community equipped with a gym, hot tub, pool, basketball court and more. Relax inside your new home on your private patio or balcony.
Downtown Oklahoma City
17 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1157 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
10 Units Available
Summit Pointe
1002 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$860
1024 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-35, I-240 and downtown Oklahoma City. Units feature W/D connections, central air and heating and fully-equipped kitchens.
Downtown Oklahoma City
29 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1087 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
14 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$904
1107 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Downtown Oklahoma City
24 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1108 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1118 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Downtown Oklahoma City
35 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1313 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
19 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
