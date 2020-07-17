All apartments in Midwest City
1941 Treat Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

1941 Treat Drive

1941 Treat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1941 Treat Drive, Midwest City, OK 73110
Ranchets

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring neutral paint throughout, central heat and air, ceiling fans, and an attached garage. The kitchen includes a gas range. Connections for a washer and electric dryer in the garage. Fenced in backyard. A short drive to Tinker Air Force Base and the Town Center Plaza for shopping and restaurants! Rent is $850 per month and deposit is $850. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Treat Drive have any available units?
1941 Treat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midwest City, OK.
What amenities does 1941 Treat Drive have?
Some of 1941 Treat Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 Treat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Treat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Treat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 Treat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1941 Treat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1941 Treat Drive offers parking.
Does 1941 Treat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Treat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Treat Drive have a pool?
No, 1941 Treat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1941 Treat Drive have accessible units?
No, 1941 Treat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Treat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1941 Treat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 Treat Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1941 Treat Drive has units with air conditioning.
