1941 Treat Drive

3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring neutral paint throughout, central heat and air, ceiling fans, and an attached garage. The kitchen includes a gas range. Connections for a washer and electric dryer in the garage. Fenced in backyard. A short drive to Tinker Air Force Base and the Town Center Plaza for shopping and restaurants! Rent is $850 per month and deposit is $850. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.