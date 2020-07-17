Williamsburg Olde Orchard

Amenities
Williamsburg Apartments - Property Id: 307597
Williamsburg Apartments is located in Bethany, OK. Minutes away for Lake Overholser, shopping malls, fine dining, and parks. Western Oaks elementary/middle school is located across the street. We offer newly renovated homes with No Water Charge! Our Apartment homes come with amenities and top of the line 24 hour maintenance. Williamsburg Apartments is located just minutes from I-40 for your convenience. VISITANOS HOY HABLAMO ESPAÑOL!! We have 1,2, and 3 bedrooms to fit your Lifestyle:
• $99 for a flat
• $199 for a Townhouse (Renovated and unbeatable prices!)
***Monthly Rates***
1x1 $525
2x1 $600
2x1.5 TH- $725
3x1.5 TH- $800
Make sure to bring in
• 2 forms of ID
• 1 months worth of Pay
7301 NW 23rd
Bethany, Ok 73008
405-787-1620
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7301-nw-23rd-st-bethany-ok/307597
