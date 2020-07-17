Williamsburg Olde Orchard

Amenities

Williamsburg Apartments is located in Bethany, OK. Minutes away for Lake Overholser, shopping malls, fine dining, and parks. Western Oaks elementary/middle school is located across the street. We offer newly renovated homes with No Water Charge! Our Apartment homes come with amenities and top of the line 24 hour maintenance. Williamsburg Apartments is located just minutes from I-40 for your convenience. VISITANOS HOY HABLAMO ESPAÑOL!! We have 1,2, and 3 bedrooms to fit your Lifestyle:

• $99 for a flat

• $199 for a Townhouse (Renovated and unbeatable prices!)



***Monthly Rates***

1x1 $525

2x1 $600

2x1.5 TH- $725

3x1.5 TH- $800



Make sure to bring in

• 2 forms of ID

• 1 months worth of Pay



7301 NW 23rd

Bethany, Ok 73008

405-787-1620

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7301-nw-23rd-st-bethany-ok/307597

