All apartments in Bethany
Find more places like Williamsburg Olde Orchard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethany, OK
/
Williamsburg Olde Orchard
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

Williamsburg Olde Orchard

7301 Northwest 23rd Street · (405) 787-1620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethany
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7301 Northwest 23rd Street, Bethany, OK 73008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $600 · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Williamsburg Apartments - Property Id: 307597

Williamsburg Apartments is located in Bethany, OK. Minutes away for Lake Overholser, shopping malls, fine dining, and parks. Western Oaks elementary/middle school is located across the street. We offer newly renovated homes with No Water Charge! Our Apartment homes come with amenities and top of the line 24 hour maintenance. Williamsburg Apartments is located just minutes from I-40 for your convenience. VISITANOS HOY HABLAMO ESPAÑOL!! We have 1,2, and 3 bedrooms to fit your Lifestyle:
• $99 for a flat
• $199 for a Townhouse (Renovated and unbeatable prices!)

***Monthly Rates***
1x1 $525
2x1 $600
2x1.5 TH- $725
3x1.5 TH- $800

Make sure to bring in
• 2 forms of ID
• 1 months worth of Pay

7301 NW 23rd
Bethany, Ok 73008
405-787-1620
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7301-nw-23rd-st-bethany-ok/307597
Property Id 307597

(RLNE5958017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Williamsburg Olde Orchard have any available units?
Williamsburg Olde Orchard has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
What amenities does Williamsburg Olde Orchard have?
Some of Williamsburg Olde Orchard's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Williamsburg Olde Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
Williamsburg Olde Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Williamsburg Olde Orchard pet-friendly?
Yes, Williamsburg Olde Orchard is pet friendly.
Does Williamsburg Olde Orchard offer parking?
No, Williamsburg Olde Orchard does not offer parking.
Does Williamsburg Olde Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Williamsburg Olde Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Williamsburg Olde Orchard have a pool?
No, Williamsburg Olde Orchard does not have a pool.
Does Williamsburg Olde Orchard have accessible units?
No, Williamsburg Olde Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does Williamsburg Olde Orchard have units with dishwashers?
No, Williamsburg Olde Orchard does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Williamsburg Olde Orchard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St
Bethany, OK 73008

Similar Pages

Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms
Bethany Apartments with PoolsBethany Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bethany Pet Friendly PlacesPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKShawnee, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKChickasha, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
Nichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Nazarene UniversityMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity