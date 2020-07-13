Apartment List
259 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
6 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg Olde Orchard
7301 Northwest 23rd Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Williamsburg Apartments - Property Id: 307597 Williamsburg Apartments is located in Bethany, OK. Minutes away for Lake Overholser, shopping malls, fine dining, and parks. Western Oaks elementary/middle school is located across the street.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
4704 Mueller
4704 North Mueller Avenue, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Bethany School District! Within a short walking distance to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral/modern paint colors throughout, range, dishwasher, and a storage

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
4311 North College Avenue
4311 North College Avenue, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1130 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bethany School District! Walk to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and Downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral paint throughout, wood vinyl plank flooring and carpet, white cabinetry, and a carport! The master

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5202 Oakwood Villas Court
5202 Oakwood Villas Ct, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Brand new and ready for move in! Be the first to occupy this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Bethany! - (RLNE5858383)

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5000 N Beaver Ave
5000 North Beaver Avenue, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1042 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM FOR RENT !! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features the following: Tile Hardwood Flooring Ceiling Fans Laundry Room Alarm System Central Heating/Air Dishwasher Stove Microwave Family Room Dining Room Enclosed Front Porch Storage
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West 10th
6022 NW 16th St
6022 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$799
1157 sqft
6022 NW 16th St Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home in NW OKC! Must See!! - Charming two bedroom duplex in NW Oklahoma City. This property has an attached two car garage and small fenced yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenvale
636 Hunters Hill Rd
636 Hunters Hill Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
1128 sqft
636 Hunters Hill Rd Available 08/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in the West Oaks Addition NW OKC - This darling 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the West Oaks Addition in NW Oklahoma City. This home has been newly painted with an open floor plan.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Greenvale
7402 NW 10th Street-1a
7402 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
850 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes 1 bed, 1 bath 750 sq ft call 719-223-4830 Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes Granite

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Greenvale
7410 NW 10th Street-1a
7410 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes 3bed, 2 bath 1100 sq ft, call 719-223-4830 Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes Granite

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Knights Lake
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
23 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
88 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
26 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$882
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,041
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
12 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
32 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

Bethany rents increased slightly over the past month

Bethany rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bethany stand at $688 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Bethany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Bethany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bethany has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bethany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bethany's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bethany remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bethany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bethany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

