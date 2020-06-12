Apartment List
121 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK

Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

8183 NW 23rd
8183 Northwest 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1275 sqft
2 bed 1 1/2 bath condo off NW 23rd! - Condo! Includes All major Appliances Fridge, Washer and Dryer! We Pay Water! You Only Pay Electric! 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2+1/2 Bath, Quiet Neighborhood! Call Today! (RLNE5840166)

6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.

West 10th
1611 MacArthur - 1611-J
1611 North Macarthur Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$599
800 sqft
West 10th
6844 NW 16th Street
6844 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$685
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6844 NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northhaven
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
2 Bedrooms
$865
916 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Council Heights
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18
6101 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$800
834 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Condo at Tara Condos NW 61st and N May Ave - The amazing upstairs Tara Condo is a hidden gem. Located in NW Oklahoma City, and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue.

Mayfair West
3033 NW 45th St
3033 Northwest 45th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
807 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 BD - 1 Bath Fully Furnished MayFair Home - Property Id: 295727 This is fully furnished home with 2-Queen Beds; one in each bedroom, and a new washer-dryer unit in the home.

Shepherd Historic District
2315 NW 26th Street
2315 Northwest 26th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1329 sqft
Charming Historic Home Available Now in the coveted Shepard Historic District!!! - Historic charm at it's finest & with the most amazing back yard!!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom historic home is now available & move-in ready, in the Cashion Place

Bethany rents increased significantly over the past month

Bethany rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bethany stand at $687 for a one-bedroom apartment and $879 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Bethany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bethany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bethany has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bethany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bethany's median two-bedroom rent of $879 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bethany.
    • While rents in Bethany remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bethany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bethany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

