Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

93 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
3700 North Riverside Drive
3700 North Riverside Drive, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom (or two bed and an office), two bath home with two car garage, one mile from Lake Overholser. New paint, flooring, carpet and ceiling fans throughout the home.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West 10th
6022 NW 16th St
6022 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$799
1157 sqft
6022 NW 16th St Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home in NW OKC! Must See!! - Charming two bedroom duplex in NW Oklahoma City. This property has an attached two car garage and small fenced yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5828 NW 62nd St
5828 Northwest 62nd Street, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1183 sqft
5828 NW 62nd St Available 08/07/20 Spacious Lovely Home In Putnam City School District! - Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2 Car garage. Spacious living area with fireplace and built in bookshelf. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
88 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
24 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
31 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
2 Units Available
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9048 NW 99th
9048 Northwest 99th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1683 sqft
9048 NW 99th Available 07/20/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pennville
2101 N. Youngs Duplex B
2101 North Youngs Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
**COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! - This charming, 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with carport/parking on a corner lot is coming available in early July! This home offers original hardwood flooring, stainless steel

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Shepherd Historic District
2315 NW 26th Street
2315 Northwest 26th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1329 sqft
Charming Historic Home Available Now in the coveted Shepard Historic District!!! - Historic charm at it's finest & with the most amazing back yard!!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom historic home is now available & move-in ready, in the Cashion Place

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Las Vegas
2227 NW 20th
2227 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1504 sqft
2227 NW 20th Available 08/01/20 3 BED 1 BATH TUDOR COTTAGE LAS VEGAS ADDITION OF NW OKC - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home in the Las Vegas Addition of NW OKC. Close to fine dining, Oklahoma City University, and the Plaza District.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Van Buren
6915 Mayberry Lane
6915 Mayberry Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1376 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath duplex with attached garage. 12-month Lease. Covered front entry. Light and bright with new paint entire interior. New wood grain vinyl flooring in upstairs and new carpet on stairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pennington
3618 N Tulsa Ave
3618 North Tulsa Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
875 sqft
875 sqft 1 bed, 1 bath completely remodeled units for rent in NW OKC. Water bill is included. Move in ready. Unit is equipped with all brand new appliances including washer and dryer. All electric.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7709 Percheron Road
7709 Percheron Rd, Warr Acres, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1713 sqft
This home is practically brand new and still has that "new home" smell. Wood fence will be completed upon move-in. Light, bright and open living areas. Wood blinds throughout. Easy care laminate wood in kitchen, inside utility, hall and bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
2729 NW 21st St
2729 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/01/20 brand new duplex in crestwood addition, beautiful - Property Id: 314685 Beautiful duplex in highly desirable Crest wood, Cleveland schools, major interior/exterior remodel, everything is new appliances, LG refrigerator, LG

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6060 NW Expressway Unit B
6060 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$645
816 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3109 NW 63rd Street
3109 Northwest 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2744 sqft
This is a great condo right in the middle of it all. The first level offers a large living/dining space, 1/2 bath and updated kitchen along with access to the 2-car garage.

July 2020 Bethany Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bethany Rent Report. Bethany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bethany rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Bethany rents increased slightly over the past month

Bethany rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bethany stand at $688 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Bethany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Bethany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bethany has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bethany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bethany's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bethany remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bethany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bethany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

