Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

70 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7408 NW 22nd St
7408 NW 22nd St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
$99 Move In Special!! - Property Id: 273904 Western Oaks Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Bethany. We are conveniently located near shopping, schools, restaurants, and minutes away from Lake Overholser and Downtown OKC.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5593 NW 50TH C
5593 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 291055 LAKEVIEW TOP LEVEL UNIT! READY TO GO AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

Last updated June 14 at 08:21pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7402 NW 10th Street-1a
7402 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
750 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes 1 bed, 1 bath 750 sq ft call 719-223-4830 Granite
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Greens
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
715 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Council Heights
19 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Fox Run
25 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
617 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
20 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Youngs-Englewood
1 Unit Available
2301 NW 13th Street
2301 Northwest 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
1071 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Brick Home/Duplex - If you like older homes with Character, you will love this one. Lawn Maintenance included in the rent. (RLNE5849280)

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pennville
1 Unit Available
2301 NW 20th Duplex A
2301 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
872 sqft
2301 NW 20th Duplex A Available 07/01/20 **COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! - **COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! Marketing DescriptionThis charming, 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pennville
1 Unit Available
2101 N. Youngs Duplex B
2101 North Youngs Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
2101 N.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6060 NW Expressway Unit B
6060 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
816 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Reed Park
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 16th Street
3310 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
700 sqft
1 bed, 1 bath duplex for rent near NW 16th between May and I-44! - Very nice duplex for rent at a great price! Central air, decorative mock fireplace in living, washer and dryer hook-ups, dining room area, large bedroom and easy to show! No Dogs

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6001 Sw 12th St.
6001 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$682
659 sqft
Anatole on MacArthur, where coming home means serenity. This apartment community is the ideal live-work-play destination.

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
6024 NW Expressway Highway
6024 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
816 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom hideaway in the heart of NW Oklahoma City! You're going to love the large living room with cozy fireplace for the chilly Oklahoma weather. Kitchen has refrigerator and pantry. Dining space could be utilized as an office area.

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Community 2000
1 Unit Available
4301 North Pennsylvania Avenue - #152
4301 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$654
850 sqft
The Pines Apartments is a cozy apartment complex located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Very central location right off I-44, walking distance (0.9 miles) to Penn Square Mall and multiple shopping centers.

June 2020 Bethany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bethany Rent Report. Bethany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bethany rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Bethany rents increased significantly over the past month

Bethany rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bethany stand at $687 for a one-bedroom apartment and $879 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Bethany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bethany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bethany has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bethany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bethany's median two-bedroom rent of $879 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bethany.
    • While rents in Bethany remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bethany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bethany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

