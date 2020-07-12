222 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK with parking
Welcome to Bethany! This small, sweet central Oklahoma city is home to about 20,000 people and a small, sweet Christian university. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.
Bethany is located about 12 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. As part of the OKC metropolitan district, it has a quiet, suburban, family-friendly feel with easy access to its larger neighboring city.
The western border of Bethany lies along the shores of Lake Overholser. Constructed in 1919, the city’s oldest reservoir has plenty of opportunities for fishing, boating and picnicking, so the outdoorsy type will find plenty to do here and in Bethany’s many local parks. Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found throughout Bethany’s neighborhoods, as well as at Oklahoma City’s nearby Penn Square Mall, which is located about seven miles east of town.
You’ll be hard pressed to find a “bad” area in any of Bethany’s many charming neighborhoods. While certain blocks or apartment complexes may not have the best reputation with locals, there are several great apartment rentals and rental homes scattered around town.
Southern Nazarene University, a private Christian school with about 2,000 students annually, is located just south of the city center. In the region surrounding the school, you’ll find a great number of apartment rentals that cater to students. This means that there are studio apartments and short-term leases available. Unlike many other college campuses, the SNU area is considered quiet, safe and highly desirable throughout Bethany. Additionally, there are a number of beautiful old renovated homes in this area that are frequently available for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $450-$650 a month.
Southwest from the city center, you’ll find a couple of new apartment complexes located around Deaconess Hospital, close to Lake Overholser, in one of the safest neighborhoods in town. These new apartment complexes have tons of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and swimming pools. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$700.
Northwest of the city center, near the Wiley Post Airport, you’ll also find a number of developments and rental homes. Many locals consider this neighborhood less than desirable because of the airport noise and the older construction. However, this region is still relatively safe and there are tons of cheap apartments! Two bedrooms here generally range from $400-$550.
Eastern portions of town are generally more settled and have less rental options. However, you can occasionally find great rental homes in these family-oriented neighborhoods. Two bedroom homes in the east generally range from $600-$800.
Allow yourself plenty of time to locate a pet friendly rental if you’re moving to Bethany with a four-legged friend. While many new developments don’t allow pets of any kind, you can generally find cat and dog friendly, independently managed apartments with a little legwork.
So welcome to Bethany! Enjoy all that this small Oklahoma City suburb has to offer. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.