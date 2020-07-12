Apartment List
/
OK
/
bethany
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

222 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2021 Briarcliff Avenue
2021 North Briarcliff Avenue, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
3361 sqft
Recent Remodel on Heavily Wood Street in Bethany! 3 Bed, 3 Bath, WOW!! - One of the prettiest wooded streets on Briarcliff hill. Complete update and remodel in 2018. Complete remodeled kitchen and living room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
4311 North College Avenue
4311 North College Avenue, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1130 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bethany School District! Walk to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and Downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral paint throughout, wood vinyl plank flooring and carpet, white cabinetry, and a carport! The master

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
3700 North Riverside Drive
3700 North Riverside Drive, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom (or two bed and an office), two bath home with two car garage, one mile from Lake Overholser. New paint, flooring, carpet and ceiling fans throughout the home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2001 N Keeton Avenue
2001 North Keeton Avenue, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1471 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a spacious corner lot in Bethany. Brand new interior paint throughout and wood vinyl plank flooring! The kitchen features a dishwasher, range, bar seating, and plenty of storage space.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5000 N Beaver Ave
5000 North Beaver Avenue, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1042 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM FOR RENT !! - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features the following: Tile Hardwood Flooring Ceiling Fans Laundry Room Alarm System Central Heating/Air Dishwasher Stove Microwave Family Room Dining Room Enclosed Front Porch Storage
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West 10th
6022 NW 16th St
6022 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$799
1157 sqft
6022 NW 16th St Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home in NW OKC! Must See!! - Charming two bedroom duplex in NW Oklahoma City. This property has an attached two car garage and small fenced yard.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Knights Lake
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7020 Woodlake Drive
7020 Woodlake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$765
1000 sqft
7020 Woodlake Drive Available 07/15/20 2 Bed Near NW Expressway & Rockwell - Just north of NW 63rd St. and east of Rockwell. This 2 bed, 2 bath duplex is located near all the shopping and dining on NW Expressway.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
23 Units Available
Council Heights
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
26 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$882
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,041
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
88 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
23 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
32 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$840
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
Mayfair West
Vintage at 50th
3235 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vintage at 50th in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
City Guide for Bethany, OK

Welcome to Bethany! This small, sweet central Oklahoma city is home to about 20,000 people and a small, sweet Christian university. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Bethany is located about 12 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. As part of the OKC metropolitan district, it has a quiet, suburban, family-friendly feel with easy access to its larger neighboring city.

The western border of Bethany lies along the shores of Lake Overholser. Constructed in 1919, the city’s oldest reservoir has plenty of opportunities for fishing, boating and picnicking, so the outdoorsy type will find plenty to do here and in Bethany’s many local parks. Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found throughout Bethany’s neighborhoods, as well as at Oklahoma City’s nearby Penn Square Mall, which is located about seven miles east of town.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a “bad” area in any of Bethany’s many charming neighborhoods. While certain blocks or apartment complexes may not have the best reputation with locals, there are several great apartment rentals and rental homes scattered around town.

Southern Nazarene University, a private Christian school with about 2,000 students annually, is located just south of the city center. In the region surrounding the school, you’ll find a great number of apartment rentals that cater to students. This means that there are studio apartments and short-term leases available. Unlike many other college campuses, the SNU area is considered quiet, safe and highly desirable throughout Bethany. Additionally, there are a number of beautiful old renovated homes in this area that are frequently available for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $450-$650 a month.

Southwest from the city center, you’ll find a couple of new apartment complexes located around Deaconess Hospital, close to Lake Overholser, in one of the safest neighborhoods in town. These new apartment complexes have tons of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and swimming pools. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$700.

Northwest of the city center, near the Wiley Post Airport, you’ll also find a number of developments and rental homes. Many locals consider this neighborhood less than desirable because of the airport noise and the older construction. However, this region is still relatively safe and there are tons of cheap apartments! Two bedrooms here generally range from $400-$550.

Eastern portions of town are generally more settled and have less rental options. However, you can occasionally find great rental homes in these family-oriented neighborhoods. Two bedroom homes in the east generally range from $600-$800.

Allow yourself plenty of time to locate a pet friendly rental if you’re moving to Bethany with a four-legged friend. While many new developments don’t allow pets of any kind, you can generally find cat and dog friendly, independently managed apartments with a little legwork.

So welcome to Bethany! Enjoy all that this small Oklahoma City suburb has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bethany, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bethany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethany 3 BedroomsBethany Apartments under $600Bethany Apartments under $700
Bethany Apartments under $800Bethany Apartments with BalconyBethany Apartments with GarageBethany Apartments with GymBethany Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethany Apartments with Parking
Bethany Apartments with PoolBethany Apartments with Washer-DryerBethany Dog Friendly ApartmentsBethany Pet Friendly PlacesPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
Stillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Nazarene UniversityMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Oklahoma Christian University