Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

258 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK

Finding an apartment in Bethany that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
6 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
887 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1709 North Alexander Lane
1709 North Alexander Lane, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2008 sqft
Don't miss out on this home!! This 4 bed 2 bath has updated flooring and kitchen! New appliances and granite counter tops. Pets are welcome! Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
Knights Lake
23 Units Available
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
2808 N Sterling Ave
2808 North Sterling Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6018 NW 53RD TER
6018 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Convient Locactaion and Low Maintence - You will love this furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo on 6018 nw 53rd terrece in Warr Acres. This property has FREE WI-FI.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8183 NW 23rd
8183 Northwest 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1275 sqft
2 bed 1 1/2 bath condo off NW 23rd! - Condo! Includes All major Appliances Fridge, Washer and Dryer! We Pay Water! You Only Pay Electric! 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2+1/2 Bath, Quiet Neighborhood! Call Today! (RLNE5840166)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5593 NW 50TH C
5593 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 291055 LAKEVIEW TOP LEVEL UNIT! READY TO GO AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7449 Northwest 7th Street
7449 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1295 sqft
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
5600 Julie ct
5600 Julie Court, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1214 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage! Spacious living room open to the dining room & kitchen. Appliances included - refrigerator, range, and dishwasher! Washer & electric dryer connections.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
10/18 Neighborhood Watch
1 Unit Available
8217 Golden Oaks Road
8217 Golden Oaks Road, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3494 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a gorgeous treed lot walking distance to the lake! This home has tons of character and updates.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7410 NW 10th Street-1a
7410 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes 3bed, 2 bath 1100 sq ft, call 719-223-4830 Granite

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7402 NW 10th Street-1a
7402 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Apartment Homes Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes 1 bed, 1 bath 750 sq ft call 719-223-4830 Granite

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6004 NW 53rd Ter
6004 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1259 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord. Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Knights Lake
1 Unit Available
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The Greens
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$630
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Council Heights
18 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Bethany, OK

Welcome to Bethany! This small, sweet central Oklahoma city is home to about 20,000 people and a small, sweet Christian university. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Bethany is located about 12 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. As part of the OKC metropolitan district, it has a quiet, suburban, family-friendly feel with easy access to its larger neighboring city.

The western border of Bethany lies along the shores of Lake Overholser. Constructed in 1919, the city’s oldest reservoir has plenty of opportunities for fishing, boating and picnicking, so the outdoorsy type will find plenty to do here and in Bethany’s many local parks. Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found throughout Bethany’s neighborhoods, as well as at Oklahoma City’s nearby Penn Square Mall, which is located about seven miles east of town.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a “bad” area in any of Bethany’s many charming neighborhoods. While certain blocks or apartment complexes may not have the best reputation with locals, there are several great apartment rentals and rental homes scattered around town.

Southern Nazarene University, a private Christian school with about 2,000 students annually, is located just south of the city center. In the region surrounding the school, you’ll find a great number of apartment rentals that cater to students. This means that there are studio apartments and short-term leases available. Unlike many other college campuses, the SNU area is considered quiet, safe and highly desirable throughout Bethany. Additionally, there are a number of beautiful old renovated homes in this area that are frequently available for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $450-$650 a month.

Southwest from the city center, you’ll find a couple of new apartment complexes located around Deaconess Hospital, close to Lake Overholser, in one of the safest neighborhoods in town. These new apartment complexes have tons of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and swimming pools. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$700.

Northwest of the city center, near the Wiley Post Airport, you’ll also find a number of developments and rental homes. Many locals consider this neighborhood less than desirable because of the airport noise and the older construction. However, this region is still relatively safe and there are tons of cheap apartments! Two bedrooms here generally range from $400-$550.

Eastern portions of town are generally more settled and have less rental options. However, you can occasionally find great rental homes in these family-oriented neighborhoods. Two bedroom homes in the east generally range from $600-$800.

Allow yourself plenty of time to locate a pet friendly rental if you’re moving to Bethany with a four-legged friend. While many new developments don’t allow pets of any kind, you can generally find cat and dog friendly, independently managed apartments with a little legwork.

So welcome to Bethany! Enjoy all that this small Oklahoma City suburb has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bethany, OK

Finding an apartment in Bethany that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

