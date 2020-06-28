Apartment List
73 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 28 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
23 Units Available
Knights Lake
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 28 at 06:50am
1 Unit Available
West 10th
6844 NW 16th Street
6844 Northwest 16th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$685
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6844 NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 28 at 06:44am
19 Units Available
Council Heights
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 28 at 06:49am
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 28 at 06:44am
11 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 28 at 06:04am
34 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
68 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$915
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 27 at 09:53am
3 Units Available
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$960
1233 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 27 at 09:53am
5 Units Available
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
23 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 28 at 06:35am
27 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
2 Bedrooms
$896
916 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
29 Units Available
Fox Run
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
8 Units Available
Lansbrook
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$674
1102 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 28 at 06:30am
26 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
1012 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 27 at 09:52am
3 Units Available
Northhaven
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.

1 of 44

Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
Youngs-Englewood
1115 N Billen Avenue
1115 North Billen Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1315 sqft
Modern Luxury Meets Convenience Near Midtown and Plaza Districts - You'll fall in love with this newly built home and its luxury finishes! Easy access to both I-44 and I-40, minutes away from the Plaza District, Midtown and Downtown OKC.

1 of 5

Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
Quail Creek
11405 Springhollow Road #302
11405 Springhollow Road, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
11405 Springhollow Road #302 Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Condo in Quail Creek! - This home is located on Hefner between Lake Hefner Parkway and May. Cute condo in a super location! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 28 at 06:50am
1 Unit Available
FBIR
2624 NW 62nd Street - 1
2624 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Luxury duplex, beautifully remodeled, will make a wonderful home. Open kitchen leads to a quaint patio that is very private. Kitchen comes with a side-by-side refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 13

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
FBIR
2602 NW 62nd Street
2602 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
LARGE TWO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT. Great Location, Very Convenient, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access to Downtown. 2 Bedrooms with Large Walk in Closets. Huge Open Living Area with Fireplace and Tons of Natural Light.

1 of 26

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

1 of 28

Last updated June 28 at 06:50am
1 Unit Available
Edgewater-Lakepointe
3830 Northwest 64th Street
3830 Northwest 64th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1078 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home available for rent! This property has fresh paint and redone hardwood floors throughout! Pet friendly! $250 pet fee per pet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Summit Place
7143 NW 115th St
7143 Northwest 115th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1170 sqft
Putnam City Schools! - Very cute! 2 beds Master is HUGE with large walk in closet 2 baths Stove Dishwasher Refrigerator Fireplace Separate Laundry room 2 Car Garage (RLNE4743488)

July 2020 Bethany Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bethany Rent Report. Bethany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bethany rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Bethany rents increased slightly over the past month

Bethany rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bethany stand at $688 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Bethany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Bethany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bethany has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bethany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bethany's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bethany remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bethany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bethany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

