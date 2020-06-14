Apartment List
179 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK with garage

Bethany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3128 N Divis Avenue
3128 North Divis Avenue, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1746 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 story home for lease in the quiet Rockwell Oaks neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
3700 North Riverside Drive
3700 North Riverside Drive, Bethany, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom (or two bed and an office), two bath home with two car garage, one mile from Lake Overholser. New paint, flooring, carpet and ceiling fans throughout the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
2001 N Keeton Avenue
2001 North Keeton Avenue, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1471 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a spacious corner lot in Bethany. Brand new interior paint throughout and wood vinyl plank flooring! The kitchen features a dishwasher, range, bar seating, and plenty of storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5901 N Macarthur Boulevard
5901 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3200 sqft
Wide open and expansive home complete with kitchen club area. Totally updated kitchen, fenced, private back yard, double car garage, formal dining room. Two fire places and very, very roomy. Immaculate condition.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
2808 N Sterling Ave
2808 North Sterling Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
5600 Julie ct
5600 Julie Court, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1214 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage! Spacious living room open to the dining room & kitchen. Appliances included - refrigerator, range, and dishwasher! Washer & electric dryer connections.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7408 Northwest 6th Street
7408 Northwest 6th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely home in NW OKC! Very cozy house completely renovated with fresh paint, new floors, kitchen, bathroom, etc. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, fenced yard, and an attached 2 car garage. Do not disturb residents.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
10/18 Neighborhood Watch
1 Unit Available
8217 Golden Oaks Road
8217 Golden Oaks Road, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3494 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a gorgeous treed lot walking distance to the lake! This home has tons of character and updates.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Knights Lake
1 Unit Available
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,011
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Fox Run
25 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
FBIR
1 Unit Available
2602 NW 62nd Street
2602 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
LARGE TWO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT. Great Location, Very Convenient, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access to Downtown. 2 Bedrooms with Large Walk in Closets. Huge Open Living Area with Fireplace and Tons of Natural Light.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
10208 Banff Way
10208 Banff Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1597 sqft
Great floor plan with large master bedroom, master bath with jetted tub, shower, Separate His & Her vanities/sinks & walk-in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8112 NW 120th Street
8112 Northwest 120th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$890
1179 sqft
Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths in NW Oklahoma City. Home features a spacious living room with fireplace, built in bookcase and opens to eating area. Kitchen has built-in stove, microwave and dishwasher. Utility area for washer and dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Coronado Heights
1 Unit Available
3732 NW 62nd Street
3732 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 living, 2 car garage doll house. Wood burning fire place and totally updated kitchen, baths, whole house has new windows, doors, paint, counters! A real show stopper.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edgewater-Lakepointe
1 Unit Available
3616 NW 68th Street
3616 Northwest 68th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
Major "WOW" Factor in this much sought after Edgewater 3 bed 2 1/2 baths home complete with Granite counter tops in kitchen. Parquet floors in den and new tile floors in kitchen. All new appliances also included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3125 NW 66th Street
3125 Northwest 66th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
952 sqft
For Lease in NW OKC. Updated home with wood floors, large kitchen, one car garage, fenced yard. 2 bedrooms.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3109 NW 63rd Street
3109 Northwest 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2744 sqft
This is a great condo right in the middle of it all. The first level offers a large living/dining space, 1/2 bath and updated kitchen along with access to the 2-car garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
11313 Northwest 7th Street
11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2140 sqft
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Westbury
1 Unit Available
10429 Glascow Drive
10429 Glascow Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1481 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mustang schools. Open floor plan, 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Pets case by case.
City Guide for Bethany, OK

Welcome to Bethany! This small, sweet central Oklahoma city is home to about 20,000 people and a small, sweet Christian university. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Bethany is located about 12 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. As part of the OKC metropolitan district, it has a quiet, suburban, family-friendly feel with easy access to its larger neighboring city.

The western border of Bethany lies along the shores of Lake Overholser. Constructed in 1919, the city’s oldest reservoir has plenty of opportunities for fishing, boating and picnicking, so the outdoorsy type will find plenty to do here and in Bethany’s many local parks. Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found throughout Bethany’s neighborhoods, as well as at Oklahoma City’s nearby Penn Square Mall, which is located about seven miles east of town.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a “bad” area in any of Bethany’s many charming neighborhoods. While certain blocks or apartment complexes may not have the best reputation with locals, there are several great apartment rentals and rental homes scattered around town.

Southern Nazarene University, a private Christian school with about 2,000 students annually, is located just south of the city center. In the region surrounding the school, you’ll find a great number of apartment rentals that cater to students. This means that there are studio apartments and short-term leases available. Unlike many other college campuses, the SNU area is considered quiet, safe and highly desirable throughout Bethany. Additionally, there are a number of beautiful old renovated homes in this area that are frequently available for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $450-$650 a month.

Southwest from the city center, you’ll find a couple of new apartment complexes located around Deaconess Hospital, close to Lake Overholser, in one of the safest neighborhoods in town. These new apartment complexes have tons of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and swimming pools. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$700.

Northwest of the city center, near the Wiley Post Airport, you’ll also find a number of developments and rental homes. Many locals consider this neighborhood less than desirable because of the airport noise and the older construction. However, this region is still relatively safe and there are tons of cheap apartments! Two bedrooms here generally range from $400-$550.

Eastern portions of town are generally more settled and have less rental options. However, you can occasionally find great rental homes in these family-oriented neighborhoods. Two bedroom homes in the east generally range from $600-$800.

Allow yourself plenty of time to locate a pet friendly rental if you’re moving to Bethany with a four-legged friend. While many new developments don’t allow pets of any kind, you can generally find cat and dog friendly, independently managed apartments with a little legwork.

So welcome to Bethany! Enjoy all that this small Oklahoma City suburb has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bethany, OK

Bethany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

