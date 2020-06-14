179 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK with garage

Welcome to Bethany! This small, sweet central Oklahoma city is home to about 20,000 people and a small, sweet Christian university. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Bethany is located about 12 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. As part of the OKC metropolitan district, it has a quiet, suburban, family-friendly feel with easy access to its larger neighboring city.

The western border of Bethany lies along the shores of Lake Overholser. Constructed in 1919, the city’s oldest reservoir has plenty of opportunities for fishing, boating and picnicking, so the outdoorsy type will find plenty to do here and in Bethany’s many local parks. Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found throughout Bethany’s neighborhoods, as well as at Oklahoma City’s nearby Penn Square Mall, which is located about seven miles east of town.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a “bad” area in any of Bethany’s many charming neighborhoods. While certain blocks or apartment complexes may not have the best reputation with locals, there are several great apartment rentals and rental homes scattered around town.

Southern Nazarene University, a private Christian school with about 2,000 students annually, is located just south of the city center. In the region surrounding the school, you’ll find a great number of apartment rentals that cater to students. This means that there are studio apartments and short-term leases available. Unlike many other college campuses, the SNU area is considered quiet, safe and highly desirable throughout Bethany. Additionally, there are a number of beautiful old renovated homes in this area that are frequently available for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $450-$650 a month.

Southwest from the city center, you’ll find a couple of new apartment complexes located around Deaconess Hospital, close to Lake Overholser, in one of the safest neighborhoods in town. These new apartment complexes have tons of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and swimming pools. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$700.

Northwest of the city center, near the Wiley Post Airport, you’ll also find a number of developments and rental homes. Many locals consider this neighborhood less than desirable because of the airport noise and the older construction. However, this region is still relatively safe and there are tons of cheap apartments! Two bedrooms here generally range from $400-$550.

Eastern portions of town are generally more settled and have less rental options. However, you can occasionally find great rental homes in these family-oriented neighborhoods. Two bedroom homes in the east generally range from $600-$800.

Allow yourself plenty of time to locate a pet friendly rental if you’re moving to Bethany with a four-legged friend. While many new developments don’t allow pets of any kind, you can generally find cat and dog friendly, independently managed apartments with a little legwork.

So welcome to Bethany! Enjoy all that this small Oklahoma City suburb has to offer.