Last updated June 12 2020

265 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3128 N Divis Avenue
3128 North Divis Avenue, Bethany, OK
Beautifully updated 2 story home for lease in the quiet Rockwell Oaks neighborhood.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2001 N Keeton Avenue
2001 North Keeton Avenue, Bethany, OK
Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a spacious corner lot in Bethany. Brand new interior paint throughout and wood vinyl plank flooring! The kitchen features a dishwasher, range, bar seating, and plenty of storage space.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1709 North Alexander Lane
1709 North Alexander Lane, Bethany, OK
Don't miss out on this home!! This 4 bed 2 bath has updated flooring and kitchen! New appliances and granite counter tops. Pets are welcome! Please call Buffalo Property Management at 405-229-5261 Monday-Friday between the hours of 9:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.
Last updated December 19
Knights Lake
23 Units Available
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$730
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5600 Julie ct
5600 Julie Court, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$925
1214 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage! Spacious living room open to the dining room & kitchen. Appliances included - refrigerator, range, and dishwasher! Washer & electric dryer connections.

Last updated June 12
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
2808 N Sterling Ave
2808 North Sterling Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5901 N Macarthur Boulevard
5901 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3200 sqft
Wide open and expansive home complete with kitchen club area. Totally updated kitchen, fenced, private back yard, double car garage, formal dining room. Two fire places and very, very roomy. Immaculate condition.

Last updated June 12
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7449 Northwest 7th Street
7449 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

Last updated June 12
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7408 Northwest 6th Street
7408 Northwest 6th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Lovely home in NW OKC! Very cozy house completely renovated with fresh paint, new floors, kitchen, bathroom, etc. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, fenced yard, and an attached 2 car garage. Do not disturb residents.

Last updated June 12
10/18 Neighborhood Watch
1 Unit Available
8217 Golden Oaks Road
8217 Golden Oaks Road, Oklahoma City, OK
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a gorgeous treed lot walking distance to the lake! This home has tons of character and updates.

Last updated June 12
Greenvale
1 Unit Available
7410 NW 10th Street-1a
7410 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes Granite Countertops Grad Wood Floors Stainless Steel Appliance Huge Rooms and Closets New Windows/Doors Gated Community Pet Friendly Brand New Apartment Homes 3bed, 2 bath 1100 sq ft, call 719-223-4830 Granite

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
6004 NW 53rd Ter
6004 Northwest 53rd Terrace, Warr Acres, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1259 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord. Beautiful newly renovated Town home with 3 beds 2 baths. Private backyard. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.

Last updated May 14
Knights Lake
1 Unit Available
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.
Last updated June 12
27 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

Last updated June 12
Hunters Green
4 Units Available
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1905 sqft
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.
Last updated June 12
10 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes

Last updated June 12
Lakeview Estates
1 Unit Available
3809 Tori Place
3809 Tori Place, Oklahoma City, OK
4 bedroom w/ study in a gated community. Open floor plan w/ updated modern light fixtures, fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, glass/ chrome tile backsplash & breakfast bar.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1801 Everglade Court
1801 Everglade Court, Oklahoma City, OK
1801 Everglade Court Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Located In Mustang School District - Fall in love with this stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Mustang School District.

Last updated June 12
Eagle Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
7216 NW 102nd Street
7216 Northwest 102nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Updated in NW OKC! Super Street! - This home is located in Beacon Hill, off of N Rockwell and W Hefner Road.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
13625 Cobblestone Road
13625 Cobblestone Curve Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
13625 Cobblestone Road Available 06/27/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with Bonus Room in Deer Creek Schools - Storm Shelter - 2250 sqft plan that has 4 bedrooms or an optional study, 2 full bathrooms downstairs and a full bathroom upstairs with the bonus room.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
10529 NW 19th Street
10529 Southwest 19th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
10529 NW 19th Street Available 06/26/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on June 26th! Come check out this brand new four bedroom, two bathroom home in desirable location! This homes functioning

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2929 Thompson Farm Lane
2929 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Newer 3bd 2ba 2car with inside utility, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, Dishwasher, gas stove,Inside utility room and Nice Gazebo on patio. Large fenced in yard (RLNE5820806)

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
11037 NW 8th St
11037 Northwest 8th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1655 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2018 build in Chisholm Trails!! - Looking for a great, newer construction, family home in Yukon? How about this 3 Bed, 2 Bath, in Chisholm Trails off of 10th and Yukon Parkway? This home is just wonderful inside and out, and great

June 2020 Bethany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bethany Rent Report. Bethany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bethany rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bethany rents increased significantly over the past month

Bethany rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bethany stand at $687 for a one-bedroom apartment and $879 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Bethany's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bethany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Bethany has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Bethany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bethany's median two-bedroom rent of $879 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Bethany.
    • While rents in Bethany remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bethany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Bethany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

