/
/
el reno
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:44 PM
47 Apartments for rent in El Reno, OK📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1101 Industrial Blvd
1101 Industrial Blvd, El Reno, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bedroom ALL BILLS PAID - This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is ALL BILLS PAID! Onsite laundry facility. Refrigerator is included. Contact Roy @ (469) 608-1241 or apply at tpcrents.com. (RLNE3759860)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
119 S. K Ave
119 S K Ave, El Reno, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
ALL BILLS PAID! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex ALL BILLS PAID with On Site Laundry for tenant's convenience, Off street parking at your door. Call or Text Roy @ (469) 608 1241 or apply at TPCrents.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE3187728)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 (A) Palo Verde
1605 Palo Verde Dr, El Reno, OK
2 Bedrooms
$795
1232 sqft
- (RLNE3513544)
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
513 S Mahan Ave
513 South Mahan Avenue, El Reno, OK
2 Bedrooms
$725
1080 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM HOME IN EL RENO FOR LEASE !!! - This Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in El Reno is now available for lease and offers the following amenities: Ceiling Fans Family Room Dining Room Fridge Stove Dishwasher Large Laundry
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1517 W London St, 1517D
1517 West London Street, El Reno, OK
3 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bed 2 bath 1400sq foot unit located near Adams Park. This is a newer construction complex with easy access to business 40 as well as I40. This is a great location and property for multiple sizes of families.
Results within 10 miles of El Reno
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
Westgate South
1 Unit Available
945 Ethan Lane
945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1523 sqft
Extremely well taken care of, great backyard with no homes directly behind, & covered patio. Quality woodwork, fireplace, wood floor in living room, mother in law plan, large laundry with pantry, storage, & built in ironing board.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2225 Timber Crossing
2225 Timber Crossing, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1790 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ Office between Mustang & Yukon! - Beautiful 3 bed/2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1509 Tahoe Ln
1509 Tahoe Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1272 sqft
- AMAZING, UPDATED DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF YUKON! Youll love cooking in this BEAUTIFUL kitchen with luxurious dark wood cabinets! HUGE open living room...
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Surrey Hills
1 Unit Available
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd
11608 Surrey Hills Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd Available 07/03/20 MUST SEE! BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SURREY HILLS!! - Youll love this renovated space with 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4524 Oasis Court
4524 Oasis Lane, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1601 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools - This amazing home features the finest fixtures. Boasting an open floor plan, it also includes a gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and pantry.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Watch
1 Unit Available
11003 SW 5th
11003 SW 5th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
11003 SW 5th Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon and in a gated community near Mustang Road and Reno! - From Mustang Road (just south of Reno and I-40), go east on SW 5th, which is also Pointe Parkway Blvd
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
717 Chisholm Trails Drive
717 Chisholm Trails Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in new addition in Yukon area - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a newer neighborhood. Close to major highways, restaurants and shopping. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5125055)
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
12705 NW 5th St
12705 Northwest 5th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1817 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home just off of Garth Brooks and 10th! Wait till you see this! - Up for rent we have a beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Shire Lea Village, just off of Garth Brooks.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 DUSTY TRL
705 Dusty Trail, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1410 sqft
Wonderful Rental in Chisholm Crossing - **COMING SOON!** Come check out this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in beautiful Chisholm Crossing.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
595 Washington Ave
595 Washington Ave W, Piedmont, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1276 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Duplex In Piedmont *Piedmont Schools* (Text Contact Below) - This 3 bed 2 bath duplex is just west of Piedmont Rd in Piedmont on Washington Ave or 164th. Quick access to NW Expressway and close to local shops.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Surrey Hills
1 Unit Available
11300 Coachmans Road
11300 Coachman's Road, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1305 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage In Surrey *YUKON Schools (Call or Text for Info - Number Below) - This duplex is in Surrey Hills by the golf course. Move in ready unit includes stainless appliances like gas stove, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Christian Lane
605 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1612 sqft
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL in Gated Community! - Come check out this beautiful home in the Settler's Ridge gated community! This home offers three bedrooms, two baths with a great functional floor plan and fenced in back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 N Willowood Drive
404 North Willowood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN YUKON !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following: Fireplace Laminate Floorings Carpet Central Heating and Air Blinds Lots of Cabinet Space Granite Countertops Stainless
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10600 SW 22nd Street
10600 SW 22nd St, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
10600 SW 22nd Street Available 07/31/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 31st! Come check out this brand new home in Ashton Court - it will not last long! This gorgeous three bedroom, two
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Surrey Hills
1 Unit Available
11318 NW 121st Place
11318 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1530 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Duplex In Surrey Hills - Don't miss out on this cute Duplex in Surrey Hills! Great location with easy access to the Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW Expressway. This is a 3 bed 2 bath 2 car Duplex. Large open living / kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11420 NW 7th Ter
11420 NW 7th Ter, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1554 sqft
Great 4 Bed In Yukon Schools! - Great location easy access to I-40. The living room features a gas fireplace, while the kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In El Reno, the median rent is $508 for a studio, $563 for a 1-bedroom, $720 for a 2-bedroom, and $987 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in El Reno, check out our monthly El Reno Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the El Reno area include Mid-America Christian University, Moore Norman Technology Center, University of Central Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University, and Oklahoma Christian University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Reno from include Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Midwest City, and Moore.