How many bedrooms do you need?
7178 Chadwood Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

7178 Chadwood Lane

7178 Chadwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7178 Chadwood Lane, Columbus, OH 43235
Brookside Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
2A Available 07/13/19 Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home has been carefully and extensively remodeled just for you. Whether you are new to the area or looking to upgrade to the home you deserve, we have the PERFECT apartment just for you. Stop the search and schedule a tour TODAY! Live the life you deserve at Bent Tree!

Why choose Bent Tree?
*Only 3 minute access to 270
*Walking distance to restaurants, and grocery stores and many local businesses
*Warm & inviting accent walls
*Award winning Dublin City Schools
*Modern faucets and fixtures
*Upgraded countertops, appliances, and cabinets
*Washer & dryer INCLUDED
*Secured entry
*On-site security
*Gas and Electric homes
*Sparkling Swimming Pool with sundeck overlooking pond
*Sports courtyard featuring Basketball, Tennis, and Volleyball courts.
*Courteous and professional management focused on resident satisfaction!
*All INCLUSIVE utility package in one low price- Cable/Internet, water, trash/sewer INCLUDED
*Package acceptance
*24 hour fitness center
*Bark Park
*Lush landscaping, and tranquil ponds
*Wood burning fireplaces
*Galley style kitchens with dishwasher, fridge, and garbage disposal, range with stove
*24 hour emergency maintenance
*Major renovations coming 2019!
*Pet Friendly
* Garages, Carports and storage units available

$1025- Rarely available 2 bed 1 bath, or 1 bed with Den- huge kitchen great for entertaining!

Call Ashleigh or Rebecca today to schedule your personal tour! 614-761-8787

For more details, visit our websites at
www.benttreedublin.com, https://www.facebook.com/BentTreeDublin

Bent Tree Apartments
7200 Chadwoo

(RLNE4929759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7178 Chadwood Lane have any available units?
7178 Chadwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7178 Chadwood Lane have?
Some of 7178 Chadwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7178 Chadwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7178 Chadwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7178 Chadwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7178 Chadwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7178 Chadwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7178 Chadwood Lane offers parking.
Does 7178 Chadwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7178 Chadwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7178 Chadwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7178 Chadwood Lane has a pool.
Does 7178 Chadwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7178 Chadwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7178 Chadwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7178 Chadwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
