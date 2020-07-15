/
Otterbein University
7 Apartments For Rent Near Otterbein University
17 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$981
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
20 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
9 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
8 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
2 Units Available
Northgate
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
630 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
1 Unit Available
Worthington Woods
1213 Serenity Lane
1213 Serenity Lane, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2770 sqft
Move in ready. BRAND NEW appliances, cabinets, carpet, paint, light fixtures etc. Large yard, full basement with laundry hookups included. Fireplace as well. Don't miss this rental! Please email only for questions.
1 Unit Available
68 Merlin Drive
68 Merlin Drive, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
990 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo. This Property Has An Updated Kitchen Appliances Include: Fridge, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. The Large Living room Area Allows Access To The Private Patio.
