/
/
/
brookside woods
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
277 Apartments for rent in Brookside Woods, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7124 Chadwood Lane
7124 Chadwood Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1071 sqft
2B Available 08/15/20 Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7184 Chadwood Lane
7184 Chadwood Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
736 sqft
2D Available 08/13/20 COZY 1 BED 1 BATH! PRIVATE BALCONY! EXTRA STORAGE! WASHER DRYER INCLUDED! CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY! Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2116 Bentwood Circle
2116 Bentwood Circle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
901 sqft
1C Available 08/17/20 Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home
Results within 1 mile of Brookside Woods
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
15 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Glenmuir Apartments
2223 Craigside Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$784
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1067 sqft
Glenmuir is a community of 272 one and two-bedroom garden apartments and two-bedroom townhomes located just off Sawmill Road on Billingsley Road.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6482 Reflections Drive
6482 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6482 Reflections Drive in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
6486 Reflections Drive
6486 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
864 sqft
This is an oversized one-bedroom apartment near Sawmill and Dublin-Granville Rd. The floor plan has a great flow from the Entry, Kitchen, Dining, and Kitchen areas.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7729 Hathaway Park Court
7729 Hathaway Park Court, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1814 sqft
Great 4Br home in Hathaway Estates. Great Worthington Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Brookside Woods
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$952
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
19 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
54 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$951
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH