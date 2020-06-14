145 Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$949
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hilliard Green
4 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Downtown Columbus
19 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,007
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Italian Village
19 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,055
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Downtown Columbus
28 Units Available
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1018 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Columbus
17 Units Available
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,220
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Downtown Columbus
16 Units Available
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$974
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,211
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1408 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
25 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Polaris South
13 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$941
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Grandview Heights
32 Units Available
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1116 sqft
Off 5th Avenue in the heart of Grandview, minutes to OSU, Short North and Arena District. Crown-molding accents, granite countertops, wood flooring, gourmet kitchens. Tree-lined streets and resort-style swimming pool with outdoor grills and lounge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Northern Woods
14 Units Available
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Central Clintonville
11 Units Available
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1066 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$1,019
609 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Columbus
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Victorian Village
4 Units Available
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,748
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Italian Village
2 Units Available
Harrison Park
565 W 1st Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,350
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Welcome to Harrison Park Apartments in Columbus, OH, the luxury community that will end your apartment search. Now leasing one, and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 705 sq. ft. to 1155 sq. ft.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Fodor
6 Units Available
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1917 sqft
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
344 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Columbus, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Columbus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

