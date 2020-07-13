AL
/
OH
/
columbus
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:38 AM

254 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Victorian Village
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
$
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Harrison West
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
315 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Tuttle
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
25 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$959
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1408 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
85 Units Available
Somerset
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
21 Units Available
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
29 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Polaris South
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$989
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Woodland Trace
7552 Woodland Trace Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
900 sqft
When you enter the Woodland Trace community, you'll first notice the well-manicured grounds and established trees. Further back you'll find the awesome amenities this neighborhood boasts, including the sparkling pool for those hot summer days.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
912 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$655
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Strawberry Farms
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
3 Units Available
Victorian Village
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,056
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$895
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Olentangy
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
33 Units Available
Worthingview
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
3 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1499 sqft
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Preserve South
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$902
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Rent Report
Columbus

July 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbus rents increased over the past month

Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $755 for a one-bedroom apartment and $973 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $973 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbus' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Newark
    $610
    $790
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Dublin
    $950
    $1,220
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    0.8%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0.1%
    4.9%
    Reynoldsburg
    $770
    $990
    0.3%
    -1.7%
    Grove City
    $870
    $1,120
    0.3%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $950
    -0.5%
    -0.6%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0.1%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColumbus 3 BedroomsColumbus Accessible ApartmentsColumbus Apartments under $700Columbus Apartments under $800Columbus Apartments with BalconyColumbus Apartments with GarageColumbus Apartments with GymColumbus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbus Apartments with Move-in SpecialsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Apartments with PoolColumbus Apartments with Washer-DryerColumbus Cheap PlacesColumbus Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbus Furnished ApartmentsColumbus Luxury PlacesColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

    Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

    Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern WoodsIndependence VillageEast BroadLittle TurtleRiversideNorthgate

    Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin UniversityOhio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main CampusMount Carmel College of Nursing