Apartment List
/
OH
/
columbus
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM

110 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Wynstone
19 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Polaris North
33 Units Available
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
977 sqft
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tuttle West
7 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Weinland Park
25 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Tuttle
10 Units Available
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1284 sqft
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Worthington Village North
4 Units Available
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Worthington Park
6 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brookside Colony
11 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
The Gables
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
856 sqft
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Short North
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Grandview Heights
34 Units Available
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1116 sqft
Off 5th Avenue in the heart of Grandview, minutes to OSU, Short North and Arena District. Crown-molding accents, granite countertops, wood flooring, gourmet kitchens. Tree-lined streets and resort-style swimming pool with outdoor grills and lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Fodor
6 Units Available
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$965
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
344 Units Available
Lofts at Norton Crossing
4657 E Broad Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
The Lofts at Norton Crossing is a brand-new apartment community anchoring the Norton Crossing development in the east side neighborhood of Whitehall in Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Somerset
117 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$908
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Downtown Columbus
13 Units Available
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1145 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Downtown Columbus
17 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Strawberry Farms
10 Units Available
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1078 sqft
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 28 at 02:06pm
Downtown Columbus
5 Units Available
Xander on State
265 E State St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
963 sqft
Conveniently located in the Discovery District of Downtown Columbus, Xander on State offers an all-inclusive living experience.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 10 at 05:00pm
$
Central College
4 Units Available
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dexter Falls
13 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1208 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbus rents declined over the past month

Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $754 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Columbus.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    -0.1%
    1%
    Newark
    $620
    $790
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Dublin
    $940
    $1,220
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    0
    0.4%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0
    4.4%
    Reynoldsburg
    $760
    $980
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Grove City
    $860
    $1,110
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $960
    -1.3%
    0.7%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColumbus 3 BedroomsColumbus Accessible ApartmentsColumbus Apartments under $700Columbus Apartments under $800
    Columbus Apartments with BalconyColumbus Apartments with GarageColumbus Apartments with GymColumbus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbus Apartments with Move-in SpecialsColumbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Apartments with Pool
    Columbus Apartments with Washer-DryerColumbus Cheap PlacesColumbus Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbus Furnished ApartmentsColumbus Luxury PlacesColumbus Pet Friendly PlacesColumbus Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
    Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
    Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
    Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
    RiversideNorthgate

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
    Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
    Mount Carmel College of Nursing