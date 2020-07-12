/
/
/
riverside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
275 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Sawmill Ridge
6564 Millridge Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
Sawmill Ridge in Dublin, OH offers spacious and affordable 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. Sawmill Ridge is a pet friendly community and is located within the Dublin School District.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6645 Canaan Circle
6645 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Available 07/15/20 Dublin SF. Riverside Green 3 br 2 bath.fireplace - Property Id: 18972 Dublin, single family home in Riverside Green.Right across from the neighborhood park.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6628 Canaan Circle
6628 Canaan Circle, Columbus, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1298 sqft
Dublin, sf, 4-2 ba..fam room fenced yard,garage - Property Id: 76694 Dublin, Riverside Green community...4 beds. 2 bath single family home. Large living room, large kitchen with eating space, all appliances..
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3333 Gladesend Ct.
3333 Gladesend Court, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Dublin sf,remodeled,fplace, garage,new wood floors - Property Id: 83168 Dublin, sf in Riverside Green community. 3 br. 1.5 bath(all new),remodeled..living room with brick fireplace, dining room..both with dark ,wood,floors..
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2945 Leatherlips
2945 Leatherlips Trail, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1366 sqft
Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!! Great three bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with two car attahced garge, partially finished basement in Dublin Schools!!
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
33 Units Available
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
35 Units Available
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
Sawmill Crossing
6700 Allister Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1061 sqft
At Sawmill Crossing, your options are endless– one or two bedrooms, furnished or unfurnished, a short or long-term lease– the choice is yours.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$749
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
49 Units Available
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1119 sqft
Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,099
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7124 Chadwood Lane
7124 Chadwood Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1071 sqft
2B Available 08/15/20 Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service and affordable NEWLY upgraded 1 and 2BR apartments, that are packed with extra touches that set your new place apart! Your new home
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6482 Reflections Drive
6482 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6482 Reflections Drive in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5340 Shiloh Dr
5340 Shiloh Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo has been updated with fresh painted, has new plank flooring on the main level and brand new white cabinets and a partialy finished basement.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
6486 Reflections Drive
6486 Reflections Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
864 sqft
This is an oversized one-bedroom apartment near Sawmill and Dublin-Granville Rd. The floor plan has a great flow from the Entry, Kitchen, Dining, and Kitchen areas.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$952
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
