204 Apartments for rent in Downtown Columbus, Columbus, OH
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
58 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
130 Units Available
Library Park
383 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$890
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
977 sqft
Located in Downtown Columbus and right next door to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Library Park Apartments, a Pizzuti Development, delivers a prime locale near I-670/I-70, along with a variety of fully renovated studio, one-, and two-bedroom
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
25 Units Available
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$959
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1408 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,080
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,430
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1225 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
23 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,009
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
31 Units Available
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1018 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
21 Units Available
The Citizens
51 North High Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1324 sqft
An Edwards Urban Community Introducing The Citizens Apartments, an Edwards Urban Community and the best in Downtown Columbus luxury living.
Last updated June 30 at 10:39pm
9 Units Available
Xander on State
265 E State St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$970
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
938 sqft
Conveniently located in the Discovery District of Downtown Columbus, Xander on State offers an all-inclusive living experience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
Located in Columbus historic Olde Towne East neighborhood, La Grande Jatte residents live among the citys urban college campuses, art museums, dance troupes, theater companies and parks.
Last updated May 15 at 03:21pm
3 Units Available
The Abigail
369 E Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$685
780 sqft
The Abigail is an industrial loft-style apartment community nestled in downtown Columbus, Ohio.
Last updated January 16 at 03:10pm
14 Units Available
223 E Town Street
223 E Town St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,302
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1134 sqft
Offering brand new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with an industrial feel, 223 E Town puts you at the epicenter of downtown living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
13 Units Available
LVQ
50 W Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1479 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at LVQ in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45 N. Pearl St.
45 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1764 sqft
45 N. Pearl St. Available 07/15/20 Loft Style Apartment with Historic Charm and Modern Amenities - Old world luxury meets modern amenities with spacious, flexible floor plans great for living, working, and entertaining. Private entrance.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
106 N High St., Unit 401
106 North High Street, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- Atrium Lofts at 106 N. High Street combines unique architectural atrium light well views and stylish modern interiors featuring wood floors, giant windows & sleek kitchens & baths.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
196 S Grant Ave Apt 505
196 South Grant Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1074 sqft
This great property features 2 off street parking spots(one in garage and out outdoors), washer/dryer, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 2 full bathrooms, balcony, safe, and office area. No smoking unit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
78 east chestnut street 5th floor
78 East Chestnut Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1302 sqft
Unit 5th floor Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Downtown 2 BR 2 full bath Condo - Property Id: 61599 This one will charm you! Condo building is a former shoe factory- talk about character! Beautiful, completely upgraded luxurious downtown condo with 2
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
609 Oak Street
609 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1500 sqft
Huge one bedroom condo with high ceilings throughout. Second floor unit with a grand entry on the first floor. This condo is located next to the Topiary Park, and around the corner from downtown, Olde Towne East, German Village and Short North.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Columbus
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
