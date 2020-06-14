150 Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH with garage

Apartment List
Columbus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Abby Trails
6 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$903
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hilliard Green
4 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Columbus
19 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,007
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Livingston - McNaughten
4 Units Available
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
While just minutes from downtown Columbus, Easton Town Center, and the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Hidden Acres East is surrounded by mature trees in a secluded area off the beaten path.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Easton
37 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$899
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle West
6 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle
13 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
$911
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,046
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1170 sqft
Live Rent Free for One Month!Virtually tour and move in by 5/31 and get ONE MONTH FREE! Select apartments only. Preferred employers save an additional $100 off your deposit. Restrictions apply. Offer ends May 31, 2020 Call for details.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuttle
17 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brookside Colony
13 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Worthington Park
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Strawberry Farms
10 Units Available
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Crosswoods
13 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:11pm
Olentangy
16 Units Available
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$839
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
984 sqft
DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK WE HAVE SUSPENDED ALL FACE-TO-FACE TOURS OF THE COMMUNITY AT THIS TIME. However, we would still love to show off our community by offering video tours.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Short North
1 Unit Available
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,895
926 sqft
The Diplomat #410 - 1 bed/1.5 bath Apartment in Short North - THE DIPLOMAT ON BUTTLES & HIGH The Diplomat is located in the heart of the Short North with apartments that keep the city's rich legacy intact.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Short North
2 Units Available
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1230 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Brunner Building in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Victorian Village
5 Units Available
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Italian Village
19 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,055
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Downtown Columbus
28 Units Available
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1018 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Columbus, OH

Columbus apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

