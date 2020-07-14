The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments

Amenities
Conveniently located near the renowned Polaris Fashion Place, The Vanguard of Polaris features newly renovated two-bedroom suites nestled in an idyllic residential setting. Live amidst the lush, rolling grounds and carefully manicured landscape and enjoy easy traveling to your favorite high-end restaurants and entertainment destinations in Westerville, OH. As a Vanguard of Polaris resident, you'll take advantage of the finest amenities including complimentary Starbucks Coffee in our clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, mobile and online rental payments, in-suite laundry, stainless steel-look appliances, extra walk-in storage and much more. Visit The Vanguard today and discover for yourself what it means to live a life of luxury. This Is Where Your Life Happens. It Awaits at The Vanguard of Polaris.