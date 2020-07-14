All apartments in Columbus
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments

8115 Worthington Galena Rd · (614) 333-0626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Take advantage of our Spring Saving when you Move In by 5/31 and earn $500 CASHBACK! Call our office today!
Location

8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH 43081
Worthington Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1554WP · Avail. Sep 15

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 1512WP · Avail. Aug 6

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 1553WP · Avail. Sep 4

$1,347

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
internet access
Conveniently located near the renowned Polaris Fashion Place, The Vanguard of Polaris features newly renovated two-bedroom suites nestled in an idyllic residential setting. Live amidst the lush, rolling grounds and carefully manicured landscape and enjoy easy traveling to your favorite high-end restaurants and entertainment destinations in Westerville, OH. As a Vanguard of Polaris resident, you'll take advantage of the finest amenities including complimentary Starbucks Coffee in our clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, mobile and online rental payments, in-suite laundry, stainless steel-look appliances, extra walk-in storage and much more. Visit The Vanguard today and discover for yourself what it means to live a life of luxury. This Is Where Your Life Happens. It Awaits at The Vanguard of Polaris.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250-Based on credit/background
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage: 1 space include; Open lot: first come, first serve. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments have any available units?
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,342 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments have?
Some of The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Take advantage of our Spring Saving when you Move In by 5/31 and earn $500 CASHBACK! Call our office today!
Is The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments offers parking.
Does The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments has a pool.
Does The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments has units with dishwashers.
