The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage courtyard internet access

Conveniently located near the renowned Polaris Fashion Place, The Vanguard of Polaris features newly renovated two-bedroom suites nestled in an idyllic residential setting. Live amidst the lush, rolling grounds and carefully manicured landscape and enjoy easy traveling to your favorite high-end restaurants and entertainment destinations in Westerville, OH. As a Vanguard of Polaris resident, you'll take advantage of the finest amenities including complimentary Starbucks Coffee in our clubhouse, a 24-hour fitness center, mobile and online rental payments, in-suite laundry, stainless steel-look appliances, extra walk-in storage and much more. Visit The Vanguard today and discover for yourself what it means to live a life of luxury. This Is Where Your Life Happens. It Awaits at The Vanguard of Polaris.