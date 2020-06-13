197 Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH with balcony
There's a road outside Columbus, Ohio feels like I drove along for years. This midwest way of ease, it surrounds us. I can't deny the rhythm here, and as I pull away from riverside beside me, that high street never looked so good." (O.A.R. - "Road Outside Columbus").
Who likes Trivia? Name the capital of Ohio, the largest city in Ohio, and the Spanish explorer that discovered Cuba in 1492. Columbus, Columbus, Columbus! But who ever talks about Christopher Columbus anymore? Around here, it’s all about OSU football. You had better start sporting Buckeye colors before rolling into this town. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Columbus renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.