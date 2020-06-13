Apartment List
197 Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Tuttle West
6 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Stonebridge
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Holt-Alkire
12 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
18 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,139
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Polaris South
13 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$941
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Worthington Village North
4 Units Available
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Brookside Colony
12 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Downtown Columbus
13 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$949
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Preserve South
27 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$958
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Marble Cliff Crossing
8 Units Available
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Olde Orchard
5 Units Available
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Polaris
12 Units Available
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$818
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Coppertree
6 Units Available
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
900 sqft
Current Special : One Month Free!! Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining.
Abby Trails
5 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$852
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Olentangy Commons
74 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$781
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Grandview Heights
32 Units Available
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1116 sqft
Off 5th Avenue in the heart of Grandview, minutes to OSU, Short North and Arena District. Crown-molding accents, granite countertops, wood flooring, gourmet kitchens. Tree-lined streets and resort-style swimming pool with outdoor grills and lounge.
Northgate
2 Units Available
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
Tuttle
17 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$854
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Downtown Columbus
23 Units Available
The Citizens
51 North High Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1324 sqft
An Edwards Urban Community Introducing The Citizens Apartments, an Edwards Urban Community and the best in Downtown Columbus luxury living.
Weinland Park
24 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Dexter Falls
13 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$957
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Dexter Falls
8 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Worthington Park
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Columbus, OH

There's a road outside Columbus, Ohio feels like I drove along for years. This midwest way of ease, it surrounds us. I can't deny the rhythm here, and as I pull away from riverside beside me, that high street never looked so good." (O.A.R. - "Road Outside Columbus").

Who likes Trivia? Name the capital of Ohio, the largest city in Ohio, and the Spanish explorer that discovered Cuba in 1492. Columbus, Columbus, Columbus! But who ever talks about Christopher Columbus anymore? Around here, it’s all about OSU football. You had better start sporting Buckeye colors before rolling into this town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Columbus, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Columbus renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

