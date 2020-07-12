/
/
/
northern woods
Last updated July 12 2020
288 Apartments for rent in Northern Woods, Columbus, OH
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 12:53pm
12 Units Available
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3268 Rainier Ave
3268 Rainier Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$997
992 sqft
3268 Rainier Ave Available 05/15/20 Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Historic Westerville - This spacious 2 story town home In the Westerville School District offers 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom offers all the best of home.
Results within 1 mile of Northern Woods
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
630 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
4 Units Available
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$686
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 22 at 04:58pm
7 Units Available
Blendon Square Townhomes
5411 Woodvale Ct, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$929
1100 sqft
This Blendon Square community is nestled between I-270 and Route 161. Property offers trash valet service, gym, playground and clubhouse. There are washer/dryer hookups in all units.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5745-C Pinetree Street W
5745 Pine Tree St W, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$797
810 sqft
5745-C Pinetree Street W Available 09/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Columbus - Great Price!!! - A must see - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in Columbus. 810 square feet of comfortable living space with full unfinished basement. Close to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
68 Merlin Drive
68 Merlin Drive, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
990 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo. This Property Has An Updated Kitchen Appliances Include: Fridge, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. The Large Living room Area Allows Access To The Private Patio.
1 of 15
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1881 Brimfield Rd
1881 Brimfield Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1544 sqft
North End, 3 Bed, 1.5 Bath, Split Level House, OWNER FINANCING!!!! Call 614-503-0281.... - This home is an amazing deal and wont last long! Simply put $10,000 down and $1300.
Results within 5 miles of Northern Woods
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
19 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$927
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
12 Units Available
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
845 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1093 sqft
Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
87 Units Available
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
21 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$989
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
43 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$817
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
19 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
