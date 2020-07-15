/
CCAD
125 Apartments For Rent Near CCAD
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
98 Units Available
Short North
Residences at the Sutton
30 West First Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,295
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1155 sqft
Village Green became one of the nation’s premier apartment companies by continually innovating to serve the evolving needs of residents and focusing on creating communities of long-term value. Learn about our services.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
21 Units Available
Olde Town East
The Yardley
122 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
The Yardley is an upscale and urban residence situated within the charming, Olde Towne East community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
30 Units Available
Harrison West
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
28 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,216
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 02:24 PM
Contact for Availability
Italian Village
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From skyline views to light-flooded rooms with high-end finishes, Station 324 offers studio, one and two bedroom apartments that are equally exciting and reviving.Tucked away in an exclusive community, modern amenities await including a 5,000 sq. ft.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$981
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1283 sqft
Industry puts you on the cutting edge of luxury living in Downtown Columbus. Wake up to a striking view from your apartment's floor-to-ceiling windows and prepare breakfast in your chef-caliber kitchen.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
36 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,386
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1225 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
26 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Arena Crossing Apartments
425 N Front St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$909
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1408 sqft
Live in one of Columbus' most popular neighborhoods-The Arena District.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 18 at 03:10 PM
22 Units Available
Brewery District
Brewers Yard
100 Frankfort Sq, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1074 sqft
Brewers Yard Apartments is a unique community within the heart of the Brewery District. Come home to a place where the city is your neighbor and everything around you reflects the way you have always wanted to live.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Weinland Park
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
The Citizens
51 North High Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1324 sqft
An Edwards Urban Community Introducing The Citizens Apartments, an Edwards Urban Community and the best in Downtown Columbus luxury living.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,119
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,291
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 8 at 02:41 PM
11 Units Available
Short North
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2350 sqft
For over 100 years, the Fireproof building has been a staple of the Short North. The flagship building was constructed in 1909 and gave Fireproof Warehouse and Storage their first permanent home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
23 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
19 Units Available
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,195
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1420 sqft
985 High at The Castle features 105 high-end apartments in Columbus, OH. Located at the corner of W.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
LVQ
50 W Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,525
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1479 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at LVQ in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1018 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
13 Units Available
Italian Village
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,045
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,153
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
3 Units Available
Victorian Village
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!