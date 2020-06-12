185 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 05:15am
$
Riverbend
20 Units Available
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Devonshire
12 Units Available
Worthington Commons
1541 Barnes Drive East, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$939
1158 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
$
Sharon Heights
11 Units Available
Georgetown
59 Fitz Henry Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$960
845 sqft
Suburban comfort, urban convenience. Georgetown has been a part of the Clintonville neighborhood since 1963.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
Don Scott
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Valleyview Heights
1 Unit Available
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Welcome home to Pine Crossing Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. We proudly offer a resort-style pool with covered sundeck.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
$
Harrison West
33 Units Available
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1168 sqft
NOW LEASING : Get two months free on a 14-month lease - Restrictions Apply Find your home at the Fenimore, a stunning new community nestled in the historic suburb of Westerville.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Stonebridge
25 Units Available
Collier Park
2201 Collier Crst, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
It’s time to love where you live! Located in Grove City, OH, Collier Park Apartment Homes offer a variety of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Foxboro
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$965
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Coppertree
6 Units Available
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
900 sqft
Current Special : One Month Free!! Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Central Clintonville
12 Units Available
Clintonville Commons
4030 N High St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$879
650 sqft
Come get cozy at Clintonville Commons! With an unbeatable location in a trendy neighborhood, you will find the perfect place to relax, enjoy nature and experience one-of-a-kind independent shops, top notch restaurants, coffee houses, live music
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Downtown Columbus
12 Units Available
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
912 sqft
Offering newly renovated interiors, quartz countertops, brushed nickel accessory packages, and stainless steel appliances, this beautiful development is comfortable and welcoming. A great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Holt-Alkire
12 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Vasser Village
6 Units Available
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mount Vernon
12 Units Available
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
815 sqft
This Mount Vernon community is nestled between Interstates 670 and 71, so finding entertainment is easy. Back home, though, there's a clubhouse, swimming pool and gym. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Polaris South
13 Units Available
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Preserve South
22 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Polaris
12 Units Available
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to

June 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbus rents declined over the past month

Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $754 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Columbus.
    • While Columbus' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    -0.1%
    1%
    Newark
    $620
    $790
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Dublin
    $940
    $1,220
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    0
    0.4%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0
    4.4%
    Reynoldsburg
    $760
    $980
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Grove City
    $860
    $1,110
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $960
    -1.3%
    0.7%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0
    1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

