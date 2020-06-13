/
/
lincoln village
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM
242 Apartments for rent in Lincoln Village, OH📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
National Pike Little Farms
4 Units Available
Bolton Estates Apartments
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Lincoln Village, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
855 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Village
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Havenwood Townhomes
4312 Westport Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1608 sqft
Townhome-style homes featuring upscale living and ample space. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, year-round pool, and a playground. Homes feature modern appliances and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
National Pike Little Farms
7 Units Available
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. You’ll love the look of our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wexford-Thornapple
1 Unit Available
Waterford Pointe
5750 Feder Road, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$769
850 sqft
Waterford Pointe - Property Id: 291962 Office hours are Monday - Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am-5pm 5750 Feder Road Columbus Ohio 43026 Tel.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
Wexford-Thornapple
1 Unit Available
5379 Cypress Chase
5379 Cypress Chase, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$765
792 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. This 2nd Floor Unit Offers A Spacious Living room, Private Patio, Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. Washer Dryer Hook Ups, All Electric Unit, Gated Community With A Pool.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Village
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Peyton Park
2581 Walcutt Rd, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,090
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
For those who appreciate comfort and convenience, Peyton Park is the place to call home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Marble Cliff Crossing
49 Units Available
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$985
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1171 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Newly renovated apartments just a short distance from the heart of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
14 Units Available
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
941 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
10 Units Available
Broadway Station
3443 Park St, Grove City, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Station in Grove City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Golfview Woods
87 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Holt-Alkire
12 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1519 sqft
Find the luxury and comfort you've been looking for in your newly remodeled apartment home here in scenic Southwest Columbus, OH! Avalon Oaks offers a range of spectacular apartment features and amazing community amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Landmark Lofts
5260 Franklin Street, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On-site restaurant, business center and clubhouse. Full fitness center available. Located in downtown Hilliard near two parks. Choose from several floor plans. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Marble Cliff Crossing
8 Units Available
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Current Special: Free Move-in Prorate on 13-month lease. Limited time only - call today! Restrictions may apply, inquire within.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:08am
$
Holt-Alkire
6 Units Available
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1272 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 05:15am
$
Riverbend
20 Units Available
Reserve at Parkwick
4711 Bay Run Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$846
850 sqft
A beautiful location right on the water's edge. On-site playground, community events, and swimming pool. Home's are pet-friendly. Near public transportation. Affordable housing community. Emergency maintenance service available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Valleyview Heights
1 Unit Available
Pine Crossing
3691 Windward Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Pine Crossing Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. We proudly offer a resort-style pool with covered sundeck.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Scioto Trace
Contact for Availability
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$999
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cross Creek
3 Units Available
Hilliard Place
5652 Roberts Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1670 sqft
A charming community with modern updates. Newer construction. Homes feature full basements, finished family rooms and private front porches. Garages available. Pet-friendly. Short walk to shopping.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Hilliard Green
6 Units Available
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1340 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from Ohio State University, Jack Nicklaus Freeway and West Freeway. Residents live in units with dishwasher, hardwood floors and washer/dryer hookups. Community features playground, putting green and parking.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Sweetwater
4 Units Available
Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bridgestone in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
864 sqft
Lindendale Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Mill Run
5 Units Available
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Scioto Woods
1 Unit Available
Meadowood
1248 Warble Drive, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$633
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadowood Apartments provides an attractive living community with amenities you want, at a price you'll love. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed to give you the lifestyle you deserve.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lincoln Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Lincoln Village area include Central Ohio Technical College, Columbus College of Art and Design, Franklin University, Ohio Dominican University, and Ohio State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lincoln Village from include Columbus, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard, and Gahanna.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OH
Grove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OH