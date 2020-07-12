/
dexter falls
265 Apartments for rent in Dexter Falls, Columbus, OH
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$894
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,854
1564 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!An Edwards CommunityExperience an inviting sense of luxury at The Charleston Apartments & Townhomes, a pet-friendly community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$924
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now!Looking for the calming comfort of the country, but still want the style and convenience of the city? The Farms Apartments and Townhomes in Columbus, OH are the answer.
Results within 1 mile of Dexter Falls
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1210 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityLocated in the Tuttle Crossing area of Dublin, Ohio, Strathmoor Apartments & Townhomes, a new Edwards Community, features the area’s most unique living experience, combining upscale urban contemporary
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Hilliard Grand
5399 Grand Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$952
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1510 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, patio, walk-in closets and more. Features include gym with yoga studio, a community garden and other places to relax. I-270 gives easy access to Columbus and beyond.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$911
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An Edwards Community Take a Virtual Tour Now! More than just a place to live . . . Camden Place, an Edwards Community, in Dublin, OH offers well-designed apartments & townhomes in a park-like setting with peaceful lakes and relaxing fountains.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Wendell
4761 Riggins Road, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1438 sqft
Located near bike trails, as well as nightlife. On-site amenities include a heated pool and tanning bed, fitness classes and pool. Located in a wooded area. Billiards room available. Pet-friendly with a bark park.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$749
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,028
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1150 sqft
An Edwards CommunityTake a Virtual Tour Now!THE DOWNTOWN WAREHOUSE-INSPIRED LOFT HAS ARRIVED UPTOWN.BRAND NEW in the Tuttle Crossing area, Hayden Lofts brings loft-style living to Dublin, Ohio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$907
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1600 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5340 Shiloh Dr
5340 Shiloh Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo has been updated with fresh painted, has new plank flooring on the main level and brand new white cabinets and a partialy finished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3384 River Landings Boulevard
3384 River Landings Boulevard, Hilliard, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2362 sqft
Great lrg Hilliard Home 2400+ sf w a 5ft bump out in Kit n Fmlyrm, all Open fl plan, Cathedral ceilings, Lrg Mstr Suite with a incredable mstr bath, Whirlpool tub, and sp shwr, not your typical rental, 1 owner home, in mint cond, no pets,very
Results within 5 miles of Dexter Falls
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$840
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off of Bethel Road on the north side of Columbus. Spacious, recently-renovated one-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed. Carports and detached garages available with fee.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1004 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Worthington Green in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
54 Units Available
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$951
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
28 Units Available
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,135
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
2191 sqft
The District in Linworth has taken home bragging rights as the No. 1 spot for “best apartment living” in the CBUS’ Top Picks poll.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,046
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1242 sqft
Great location near Dublin and Hilliard. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and air conditioning. Community amenities include a car washing station, rock climbing wall and tanning spa.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
33 Units Available
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
