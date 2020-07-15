Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bocce court cc payments e-payments internet access key fob access online portal pool table smoke-free community

Conveniently located in the Discovery District of Downtown Columbus, Xander on State offers an all-inclusive living experience. With glistening pool, ample outdoor space including grills, games, and fire pit, 24/7 hour fitness center, and theatre room, residents can enjoy many amenities without ever leaving home. The community also includes various in-building parking options, security system, on-site management team, and lobby with coffee bar. Head downstairs to enjoy our future restaurant and retail partners located on the first floor of Xander. Take a short walk to the Columbus Metropolitan Library or Columbus Museum of Art. Experience your life within walking distance. While Xander on State is still under construction, we are offering tours by appointment only. We will offer regular office hours in May when the building opens.



