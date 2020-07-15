All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Xander on State

265 E State St · (614) 996-6635
Location

265 E State St, Columbus, OH 43215
Downtown Columbus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

Studio

Unit 519 · Avail. Oct 1

$970

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

Unit 425 · Avail. Aug 15

$970

Studio · 1 Bath · 417 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,270

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Unit 240 · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,770

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Xander on State.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bocce court
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Conveniently located in the Discovery District of Downtown Columbus, Xander on State offers an all-inclusive living experience. With glistening pool, ample outdoor space including grills, games, and fire pit, 24/7 hour fitness center, and theatre room, residents can enjoy many amenities without ever leaving home. The community also includes various in-building parking options, security system, on-site management team, and lobby with coffee bar. Head downstairs to enjoy our future restaurant and retail partners located on the first floor of Xander. Take a short walk to the Columbus Metropolitan Library or Columbus Museum of Art. Experience your life within walking distance. While Xander on State is still under construction, we are offering tours by appointment only. We will offer regular office hours in May when the building opens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6+ months (additional fees may apply)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1/4 month to full month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot. Surface lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Xander on State have any available units?
Xander on State has 9 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Xander on State have?
Some of Xander on State's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Xander on State currently offering any rent specials?
Xander on State is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Xander on State pet-friendly?
Yes, Xander on State is pet friendly.
Does Xander on State offer parking?
Yes, Xander on State offers parking.
Does Xander on State have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Xander on State offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Xander on State have a pool?
Yes, Xander on State has a pool.
Does Xander on State have accessible units?
Yes, Xander on State has accessible units.
Does Xander on State have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Xander on State has units with dishwashers.
