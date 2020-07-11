254 Luxury Apartments for rent in Columbus, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,231
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
1889 sqft
Several floor plans to choose from. Modern finishes throughout. Open floor plans, lots of storage and energy-efficient appliances. Stunning flooring. Community spaces. Second-floor courtyard, pool, terrace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,430
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1225 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
89 Units Available
Somerset
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
56 Units Available
Olentangy Commons
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$951
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1667 sqft
The Commons at Olentangy is located in northwest Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
149 Units Available
Tri-Village
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
$724
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
825 sqft
Standing out among premier Grandview Heights apartments, Heritage Apartments in Grandview delivers 30 unique styles of contemporary and spaciously appointed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
Victorian Village
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,745
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Dennison in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
15 Units Available
Central Clintonville
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,019
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1066 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
22 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
10 Units Available
Harrison West
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,260
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1098 sqft
Within walking distance of the Tempe Marketplace for shopping, entertainment, and dining. Kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, handrails, and window coverings. Private balconies and a lawn area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,009
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Polaris South
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$989
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1062 sqft
Close to the freeway and South Old State Road. Near nightlife and shopping. Ample community amenities including a saltwater pool, electric car charging area and sunning deck. Nine-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances in homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
32 Units Available
Preserve South
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$902
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Foxboro
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$805
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Near local stores and restaurants. Easy access to the Outerbelt surrounding Columbus. Amenities on site include a clubhouse, swimming pool and Wi-Fi. Apartments have their own patio/balcony and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
16 Units Available
Trouville
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$859
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
The word home takes on new meaning at Enclave at Albany Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Victorian Village
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$2,060
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Worthington Village North
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,035
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
Grandview Heights
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,131
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1116 sqft
Off 5th Avenue in the heart of Grandview, minutes to OSU, Short North and Arena District. Crown-molding accents, granite countertops, wood flooring, gourmet kitchens. Tree-lined streets and resort-style swimming pool with outdoor grills and lounge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Polaris North
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Tapestry Park Polaris, our luxury apartment community has been designed with comfort in mind. Nestled just outside the vibrant city of Columbus, Lewis Center allows you to enjoy upscale living with a full package of amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
11 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Atlas
8 E Long St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1095 sqft
Modern and upscale, this community is near the downtown area with easy access for commuters. In a historic building within an urban setting. Several floorplan options.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Polaris
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$936
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Olde Orchard
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
877 sqft
Looking for luxury living in Reynoldsburg? Look no further than Rosebook Village, a community that offers everything you need. The apartments are spacious two bedroom townhomes with newly updated cabinetry and countertops and impeccable upkeep.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Coppertree
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
900 sqft
Current Special : One Month Free!! Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining.

July 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Columbus Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Columbus Rent Report. Columbus rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Columbus rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Columbus rents increased over the past month

Columbus rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Columbus stand at $755 for a one-bedroom apartment and $973 for a two-bedroom. Columbus' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Columbus, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Columbus rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Columbus, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Columbus is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Columbus' median two-bedroom rent of $973 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Columbus' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Columbus than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Columbus.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Columbus
    $750
    $970
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Newark
    $610
    $790
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Dublin
    $950
    $1,220
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Lancaster
    $780
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    0.8%
    Westerville
    $1,000
    $1,280
    0.1%
    4.9%
    Reynoldsburg
    $770
    $990
    0.3%
    -1.7%
    Grove City
    $870
    $1,120
    0.3%
    -0.6%
    Hilliard
    $740
    $950
    -0.5%
    -0.6%
    Troy
    $570
    $750
    0.1%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

