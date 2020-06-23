Rent Calculator
2166 Indianola Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2166 Indianola Avenue
2166 Indianola Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2166 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
2166 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2166 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Indianola Avenue offers parking.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
