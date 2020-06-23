All apartments in Columbus
2166 Indianola Avenue

Location

2166 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
2166 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2166 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Indianola Avenue offers parking.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Indianola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Indianola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
