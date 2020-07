Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking bike storage garage key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

40 West offers unique boutique apartment living conveniently located in the Victorian Village, close to the Short North and its vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment choices. 40 West rich in amenities, with attached, secure parking, incredible views, and expansive penthouse terraces. These apartments have beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a washer and dryer that add up to the ideal living space. Come home to your unique apartment at 40 West!