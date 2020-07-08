All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 1 2020 at 9:46 AM

1957 Summit Street

1957 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1957 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom/1 bath apartment available for sublease from January 1st to July 30th. Location is close to campus, and only a 10 minute walk to the Target on High Street. Great for 2 roommates that want to find a place to live for spring semester/summer. Lots of natural light! There is coin-op laundry in the building and two off-street parking spots out back that come with the unit. Rent is $450 per person + $450 security deposit due at beginning of the sublease.

Thanks for looking, let us know if you have any questions.
You can contact me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 Summit Street have any available units?
1957 Summit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1957 Summit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1957 Summit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 Summit Street pet-friendly?
No, 1957 Summit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1957 Summit Street offer parking?
Yes, 1957 Summit Street offers parking.
Does 1957 Summit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 Summit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 Summit Street have a pool?
No, 1957 Summit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1957 Summit Street have accessible units?
No, 1957 Summit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1957 Summit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1957 Summit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1957 Summit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1957 Summit Street does not have units with air conditioning.

