1957 Summit Street

2 bedroom/1 bath apartment available for sublease from January 1st to July 30th. Location is close to campus, and only a 10 minute walk to the Target on High Street. Great for 2 roommates that want to find a place to live for spring semester/summer. Lots of natural light! There is coin-op laundry in the building and two off-street parking spots out back that come with the unit. Rent is $450 per person + $450 security deposit due at beginning of the sublease.



