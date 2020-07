Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving

Imagine finally finding that apartment home that can provide all of the the things you've been looking for in a new home. You will find it at Stone Lodge. Situated in a wooded natural setting, you'll discover a cozy hideaway that's perfect for getting away from the hustle and bustle, yet I-70 and I-270 are just minutes away. Lots of green space with picnic tables, gazebos, and grilling areas are located through-out Stone Lodge Apartments and anchored by our beautiful Olympic-size pool and sun deck! Plus, we are offering floor plans that are newly renovated with stylish, updated kitchens. Calls us today to schedule your personal tour and discover how you can Live Life Better.